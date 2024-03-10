India regain top spot in ICC Test Team Rankings, now No.1 in all three formats | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: India’s impressive series victory over England , clinched by a commanding 4-1 margin, propelled them back to the summit of the ICC Men’s Test Team Rankings, dethroning Australia from the top position.The comprehensive triumph came after a spirited comeback following a narrow defeat in the first Test in Hyderabad.With dominant performances in subsequent matches held in Vizag, Rajkot, Ranchi, and Dharamsala, India showcased their prowess, securing a series win and reclaiming the top spot in the ICC Test Team Rankings with 122 rating points.

Australia, with 117 rating points, slid to the second position, while England occupied the third spot with 111 rating points.

India will remain at the top regardless of the outcome of the second New Zealand-Australia Test in Christchurch.

India’s ascendancy to the top ranking across all three formats underscores their consistent excellence in cricket.

In the ODI rankings, India led with 121 rating points, closely followed by Australia with 118 rating points. Similarly, in T20Is, India commanded the top spot with 266 rating points, with England trailing at 256 points.

India were No.1 in all formats from September 2023 to January 2024, before India slipped to second place in Test Team Rankings after a drawn 1-1 series against South Africa.

India are also at the top of the ICC World Test Championship Standings table.

