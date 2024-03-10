রবিবার , ১০ মার্চ ২০২৪ | ২৬শে ফাল্গুন, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

India regain top spot in ICC Test Team Rankings, now No.1 in all three formats | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মার্চ ১০, ২০২৪ ১২:৩৪ অপরাহ্ণ
1710052450 photo


NEW DELHI: India’s impressive series victory over England, clinched by a commanding 4-1 margin, propelled them back to the summit of the ICC Men’s Test Team Rankings, dethroning Australia from the top position.
The comprehensive triumph came after a spirited comeback following a narrow defeat in the first Test in Hyderabad.
With dominant performances in subsequent matches held in Vizag, Rajkot, Ranchi, and Dharamsala, India showcased their prowess, securing a series win and reclaiming the top spot in the ICC Test Team Rankings with 122 rating points.

Australia, with 117 rating points, slid to the second position, while England occupied the third spot with 111 rating points.
India will remain at the top regardless of the outcome of the second New Zealand-Australia Test in Christchurch.

Untitled-8

India’s ascendancy to the top ranking across all three formats underscores their consistent excellence in cricket.
In the ODI rankings, India led with 121 rating points, closely followed by Australia with 118 rating points. Similarly, in T20Is, India commanded the top spot with 266 rating points, with England trailing at 256 points.
India were No.1 in all formats from September 2023 to January 2024, before India slipped to second place in Test Team Rankings after a drawn 1-1 series against South Africa.
India are also at the top of the ICC World Test Championship Standings table.
(With inputs from ANI)





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

1710052450 photo
India regain top spot in ICC Test Team Rankings, now No.1 in all three formats | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
janhvi award 2024 03 275337db1d27565684d84f63bf62ad28
News18 Showsha Reel Awards 2024: Janhvi Kapoor Wins Extraordinary Performance
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
নারী দিবসের ডুডল প্রকাশ করেছে গুগল
নারী দিবসের ডুডল প্রকাশ করেছে গুগল
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1
আজকের মুদ্রা বিনিময় হার | ডিএমপি নিউজ
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
1702229238 photo

Rain washes out first India vs South Africa T20I in Durban | Cricket News

 wm thana

পুলিশকে ফাঁকি দিতে ‘বিকাশ অ্যাপস’, অপরাধী চক্রের কৌশল

 Skin Care Tips

Skin Care Tips|| ত্বকের সমস্যায় জর্জরিত? ম্যাজিকের মতো কাজ করে 'এই' ৬ সুপারফুড, রইল তালিকা

 ra.one

Seven Bollywood Films That Celebrated the Festival on Screen

 instagram

শুধু ঘনিষ্ঠরাই দেখতে পাবেন Instagram পোস্ট, জানুন তার জন্য কী করতে হবে

 siti

প্রধানমন্ত্রীকে কটূক্তি: রাজবাড়ী মহিলা দল নেত্রীর জামিন – Corporate Sangbad

 actress shilpa shetty kundra was photographed by the paparazzi at mumbais film city on thursday

Shilpa Shetty Looks Cheerful as She Poses With Stray Dogs; See Pics

 wm zuboleague1

কুমিল্লা উত্তর ও লক্ষ্মীপুর জেলা যুবলীগের কমিটি বিলুপ্ত

 IMG 20220301 WA0072

মহান স্বাধীনতার সুবর্ণ জয়ন্তী উপলক্ষে কালিগঞ্জের বরেয়া গ্রামে আলোচনা ও ক্রীড়া প্রতিযোগিতা

 tunisha sharma shah rukh khan

Sheezan’s Mom Shares Tunisha’s Chat; SRK Gives Savage Reply To Fan Asking Jawan Teaser with Pathaan