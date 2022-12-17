শনিবার , ১৭ ডিসেম্বর ২০২২ | ৩রা পৌষ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
India seal FIH Pro League berth, beat Spain 1-0 to win Women’s Nations Cup | Hockey News

NEW DELHI: Ace Indian drag-flicker Gurjit Kaur scored an all-important winner in the sixth minute of the final as India registered a 1-0 win over Spain to clinch the inaugural FIH Women’s Nation’s Cup title in Valencia, Spain on Saturday.
With this victory, India also secured their berth in the 2023-24 FIH Pro League. India were ranked a spot below Spain (7th) in the FIH standings.

India finished the eight-nation tourney with five wins on the trot after Gurjit converted the penalty corner into a goal in the very first quarter.
The Janneke Schopman-coached side got the better of Ireland 2-1 via shootout in the semifinals on Friday.
By virtue of winning the Nations Cup, the Indian women’s team has been promoted to the 2023-24 FIH Pro League, a key event ahead of next year’s Asian Games and 2024 Paris Olympics.
India and Spain had played in the FIH women’s Hockey Pro League 2021-22 season as replacement teams after pull-outs by Australia and New Zealand due to COVID-19 related issues.
India finished a creditable third in the 2021-22 FIH Pro League. The country has not qualified for the ongoing 2022-23 Pro League season.
(With inputs from PTI)





