India shatter Australia’s record, just days after the Aussies did the same: List of 5 highest women’s ODI run chase | Cricket News

India shatter Australia’s record, just days after the Aussies did the same: List of 5 highest women’s ODI run chase | Cricket News


India pulled off a run chase for the ages to beat Australia in the ICC Women’s World Cup semi-final. (PTI)

The Indian women’s cricket team made history at the DY Patil Stadium on Thursday by successfully pulling off the largest run chase in women’s ODI cricket history, defeating Australia to advance to the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 final. India chased down a target of 339 runs in 48.3 overs with five wickets remaining, led by Jemimah Rodrigues’s unbeaten century of 127 runs.Australia had previously chased down 331 runs on October 12 in the group stage of this tournament, setting the highest-ever run chase in the format. Just over a year earlier, Sri Lanka held that record after beating South Africa by six wickets, chasing 302 in Potchefstroom.

Jemimah Rodrigues after India reach Women’s World Cup final: ‘Was going through a lot of anxiety’

At the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Thursday, Australia won the toss and opted to bat first, posting a formidable total of 338 runs in 49.5 overs. The innings was anchored by Phoebe Litchfield’s century, supported by half-centuries from Ashleigh Gardner and Ellyse Perry.The Australian innings began with Alyssa Healy and Litchfield at the crease, but Healy’s stay was brief as she fell to Kranti Goud for 5 runs off 15 deliveries. Perry then joined Litchfield, and the duo constructed a substantial 155-run partnership for the second wicket.Litchfield’s aggressive batting display culminated in a century before Amanjot Kaur dismissed her. Perry contributed 77 runs to the total before falling to Radha Yadav’s bowling. Beth Mooney scored 24 runs before Sri Charani claimed her wicket, along with Annabel Sutherland’s.Highest successful run chases in Women’s ODI cricket

Runs Team Opponent Date
339 India Australia October 30, 2025
331 Australia India October 12, 2025
302 Sri Lanka South Africa April 17, 2024
289 Australia New Zealand December 14, 2012
283 Australia India December 28, 2023

Gardner reached 63 runs before being run out by Goud, while Tahlia McGrath met a similar fate through Rodrigues’s fielding effort. The Australian innings concluded with Deepti Sharma dismissing Alana King for 4 runs, and Kim Garth being run out by Amanjot Kaur after scoring 17 runs.India’s chase began with setbacks as both openers departed early. Shafali Varma was dismissed for 10 runs, and Smriti Mandhana fell for 24 runs, both wickets claimed by Kim Garth.The match turned in India’s favor through a crucial 167-run partnership between captain Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues. Kaur’s innings of 89 runs ended when Sutherland broke through her defenses.Rodrigues maintained her composure throughout the chase, reaching her century in 115 deliveries. Her unbeaten knock of 127 runs proved decisive in India’s historic victory.The middle-order contributions from Richa Ghosh (26 runs) and Amanjot Kaur (15 not out) provided valuable support in completing the record chase.This victory marks a significant achievement for Indian women’s cricket, as they successfully executed the highest run chase in women’s cricket history against Australia, one of the most successful teams in the tournament’s history.The win secures India’s place in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 final against South Africa, who had earlier beaten England in the last-four.





