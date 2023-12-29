 Buy cheap website traffic
শুক্রবার , ২৯ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৩ | ১৪ই পৌষ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  /  খেলাধুলা

India slip to fifth spot in WTC table after embarrassing defeat against South Africa | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ডিসেম্বর ২৯, ২০২৩ ১২:২২ পূর্বাহ্ণ
1703787750 photo


NEW DELHI: South Africa steamrolled India in the Boxing Day Test to register a massive win by an innings and 32 runs inside three days in Centurion on Thursday.
After putting up a brave fight with the bat in the first innings, India bowlers disappointed in bowling-friendly condition. The batters then had a shock outing in the second innings, crashing to 131 all out in the final session on the third day.
After the embarasing defeat, India lost the top spot in the updated WTC points table and slipped to fifth position in the standings.
On the other hand, the win put the Proteas on the top spot on the table.

Untitled-22

“We were not good enough to win. Having been put in to bat, KL (Rahul) batted well to get us that score but then we didn’t exploit the conditions with the ball and then again didn’t show up today with the bat,” said Rohit during the post-match presentation.
“If we have to win Test matches, we have to come together collectively and we didn’t do that. Guys have come here before, we know what to expect and everyone has their own plan.
“Our batters were challenged and we didn’t adapt well. This is a boundary-scoring ground, we saw them score many but we need to understand the opposition and their strengths as well. We didn’t bat well in both innnings, that’s why we stand here.”
The India skipper struggled to find much positives with the match ending inside three days.
“Not too many positives to finish the game within three days, but KL showed what we need to do on this sort of pitch,” he said.
(With inputs from PTI)





Source link

