প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

India stun Iran, qualify for AFC U-17 Asian Cup | Football News

  • আপডেট সময়: সোমবার, ১ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
India stun Iran, qualify for AFC U-17 Asian Cup | Football News


India qualify for Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia. (Pic credit: AIFF)

AHMEDABAD: Even as their seniors have struggled for success of late, the country’s U-17 boys wrote a famous chapter, sealing qualification for the AFC U-17 Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia. The grade came on the dint of inflicting a 2-1 defeat to an old rival, Iran, by defending resolutely and keeping the aggressive visitors at bay for more than 40 minutes to edge the Asian giants in the last of the qualifiers here.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!Seven minutes into the second half with the game tied 1-1, defender Korou Konthoujam launched a high ball into the opposite half. Iranian defender Amirmahan Afrooziani’s attempt to connect with it failed, and as he fell down, India midfielder Gunleiba Wangkheirakpam, lurking on the left flank, took two touches before unleashing a fierce shot that took the deflection of Mohammad Ali Rahnama before landing in the Iranian goal. The goal sparked wild, delirious celebrations on the Indian bench, and Gunleiba was cautioned for his shirtless celebration.India still needed to keep Iran at bay for more than 40 minutes, and they defended with composure and rare resoluteness. Every ball launched into the Indian box was cleared first time.





