বৃহস্পতিবার , ৫ জুন ২০২৫
India Tour of England: England announce 14-member squad for 1st Test; check who made the team | Cricket News

জুন ৫, ২০২৫
England players (Pic credit: ECB)

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Thursday announced a 14-member squad for the first Test of the five-match series against India, scheduled to begin on June 20, 2025, at Headingley in Leeds.The big news from the selection is the return of fast-bowling all-rounder Jamie Overton, who has been included in the squad in place of his injured Surrey teammate Gus Atkinson. Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!Ben Stokes will continue to lead the side, with familiar faces like Joe Root, Zak Crawley, and Ollie Pope forming the core of the batting unit. Young talents such as Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, and Jamie Smith have also been retained as England look to build a balanced squad blending youth and experience.Experienced campaigners Chris Woakes and Josh Tongue will support the pace attack, while Sam Cook and Brydon Carse offer additional options with the ball.India will be touring England for a much-anticipated five-match Test series as part of the 2025-27 World Test Championship cycle. The first Test at Headingley promises to set the tone for a fiercely contested summer.

Shubman Gill story: From a remote village near the border to India’s Test captain

England squad for 1st Test against India

Ben Stokes (Durham) – Captain, Shoaib Bashir (Somerset), Jacob Bethell (Warwickshire), Harry Brook (Yorkshire), Brydon Carse (Durham), Sam Cook (Essex), Zak Crawley (Kent), Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire), Jamie Overton (Surrey), Ollie Pope (Surrey), Joe Root (Yorkshire), Jamie Smith (Surrey), Josh Tongue (Nottinghamshire), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire)





