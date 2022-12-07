বুধবার , ৭ ডিসেম্বর ২০২২ | ২৩শে অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

India vs Bangladesh: Bowling hurting us a lot, says India skipper Rohit Sharma | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ডিসেম্বর ৭, ২০২২ ১০:৫৯ অপরাহ্ণ
1670432370 photo


NEW DELHI: Skipper Rohit Sharma was visibly disappointed with the way Indian bowlers have performed so far in the series against Bangladesh saying ineffective bowling in the middle overs and at the back end is what hurting the Indian team a lot.
India lost by five runs in the second ODI on Wednesday to concede the three-match series 0-2.
“When you lose a game, there are positives and negatives. From being 69/6, allowing them to get to 270-odd wasn’t a great effort from our bowlers. We started well but the middle overs and the back end is what’s hurting us a lot,” a disappointed Rohit said at the post-match presentation ceremony.
“Happened in the last game as well. It’s something we need to work on,” he added.
“In one-day cricket, it’s about partnerships and when you get those, you have to ensure that they are converted to match-winning partnerships. That’s what they did,” said Rohit while talking about Team India’s batting.
“If you get those 70-run stands, you need to convert them into 110-120 run partnerships for the team to win games, as it isn’t easy for the new batter. Need to be braver in the middle,” he added.
Invited to bowl, India had Bangladesh on the mat at 69 for six before last match’s hero Miraz (100 off 83 balls) stitched an epic 148-run partnership off 165 balls with Mahmudullah (77 off 96) to take the hosts to a fighting total.
“Not taking anything away from Mehidy and Mahmudullah, was a great partnership but we also need to find ways of breaking such partnerships,” Rohit said.
The skipper also informed that there are a few injury concerns for India ahead of the third ODI on Saturday.
“There are few injury concerns, we need to get to the bottom of this. Need to try and monitor them, because it’s important to understand this.
“When they come to play for India, they need to be at more than 100 percent. We need to monitor their workload because we can’t have guys coming in to play for the country half-fit,” Rohit said.
(With inputs from PTI)





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

received 714179170038446
বিভিন্ন দেশের কূটনৈতিকদের আচরণে উদ্বিগ্ন মানবাধিকার কর্মীগণ
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm Child killing 750x563 1
সব জেনেও ‘চুপ থাকা’ কিশোরের জবানবন্দি
বাংলাদেশ
1670432370 photo
India vs Bangladesh: Bowling hurting us a lot, says India skipper Rohit Sharma | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
microwoven day
দিনটিকে সেলিব্রেট করতে শিখে নিন কিছু ঝটপট সহজ রেসিপি – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Slower Masturbation Techniques, Increased Foreplay Can Help Men with Problems of Premature Ejaculation, Writes Expert
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
aksdhasd
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
desco

ডেসকোর প্রথম প্রান্তিক প্রকাশ – Corporate Sangbad

 wm BNP AL Clash Sirajganj 30 December 2021

সিরাজগঞ্জে আ.লীগ-বিএনপি সংঘর্ষ, আহত ১৫

 Nolen Gur Rosogolla1

Nolen Gur How to make Bengal Famous Nolen Gur or jaggery check out wonderful process| রসগোল্লা-সন্দেশ থেকে ঝোলাগুড়! শীত মানেই নলেন গুড় মাস্ট! কীভাবে তৈরি করা হয় এই গুড়? দেখুন… | life-style

 received 895070841388786

কুমারখালী উপজেলা স্বাস্থ্য কমপ্লেক্সে ৩ টি কন্সেনট্রেটর উপহার

 1622416278 photo

BCCI unveils Indian women team’s new Test kit ahead of England tour | Cricket News

 1

Thyroid: থাইরয়েড-এ ভুগছেন? এই খাবারগুলো ভুলেও খাবেন না, থাইরয়েড চড়চড়িয়ে বাড়বে

 exim bank 1

এক্সিম ব্যাংকের স্বাধীন পরিচালক শেয়ার বেচবেন – Corporate Sangbad

 wm CTG 1 13 September 2022

‘বাঙালি জাতি মেধাশূন্য হয়ে পড়ছে’

 IMG 20220823 WA0009

ঢাকা বনফুল গ্রীন লিও ক্লাবের নতুন কমিটি

 naga chaitanya and samantha akkineni

When Samantha Akkineni Said Naga Chaitanya Loved Her Despite Seeing Her Make ‘Most Horrible Mistakes’