India Vs Bangladesh: Shubman Gill becomes only the second India batter after Rahul Dravid to score… | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: India’s young No.3 batter Shubman Gill scored his fifth Test century on Day 3 of the first Test against Bangladesh at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Gill’s 119 not out from 176 balls helped India declare their second innings at 287/4, setting Bangladesh a target of 515 runs on Saturday.After a disappointing first innings where he was dismissed for a duck, Gill made a stunning comeback in the second innings.He reached his century with a single off Mehidy Hasan Miraz .Scorecard: India vs Bangladesh, 1st TestGill is now only the second Indian No.3 batter, following legendary Rahul Dravid, to score a Test century at this stadium in 35 matches.Gill hit 10 fours and 4 sixes in his innings and formed a significant 167-run partnership with wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant. Pant, returning to Test cricket after nearly two years, also scored a century, equaling MS Dhoni’s record for the most Test centuries by an Indian keeper-batter.

Gill also became the first batter to score a second-innings century against Bangladesh after being dismissed for a duck in the first innings.

His century places him in an elite group, as he joins Rahul Dravid as the only Indian No.3 batters to achieve this feat at this venue. With India in a strong position, Gill’s performance could be crucial in securing a win for the team.