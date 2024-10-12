শনিবার , ১২ অক্টোবর ২০২৪ | ২৭শে আশ্বিন, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  খেলাধুলা

India vs Bangladesh: We are trying to push boundaries, says India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
অক্টোবর ১২, ২০২৪ ৮:৪৪ পূর্বাহ্ণ
India vs Bangladesh: We are trying to push boundaries, says India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate | Cricket News


India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate in Hyderabad. (Photo by Noah Seelam/AFP via Getty Images)

HYDERABAD: Impressed with India’s dominating show in the first two T20Is, assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate said that they are trying to push the boundaries as a team. He also said that the depth in the squad helps them try different combinations with the Champions Trophy, Asia Cup and T20 World Cup in mind.
“We believe as a group we want to push boundaries. The way we played in Kanpur (second Test against Bangladesh) was a great example.We’ve obviously got the quality to do it, and then give the players the belief to do it in a safe space, to know that if it’s not going to go right, it’s also okay,” he said ahead of India’s third T20I.
Ten Doeschate said that players on the bench may get a chance. “The plan was to win the series and try a few new faces for the last game. We try to expose as many guys as we can to international experience. Someone like Harshit Rana, we’re keen to give a game to. Obviously, Tilak (Varma) came into the squad later. Jitesh (Sharma) is there as well. We want to give Sanju another chance,” he said.

5

Ten Doeschate attributed the better six-hitting ability of the Indians to IPL. “There’s two reasons behind that. It’s the way we’ve bowled that has made it difficult for Bangladesh to hit sixes. But the guys all play enough IPL where there’s that opportunity to learn about hitting sixes and how to do it. Out of that whole bunch, you look at Nitish Kumar Reddy as more of a touch player. We’ve got such strong finishers in Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh and Riyan and Washi as well.”
The all-round abilities at India’s disposal provide them a lot of options. “We want to build a strong core. We know the Champions Trophy, Asia Cup and the World Cup are coming up. We want to know where everyone stands. There are guys who fill multiple roles, which is important for balance. Hardik not bowling in the last game shows the options in the bowling department,” he said.
Meanwhile, Nic Pothas, the Bangladesh fielding coach said that India are far ahead in terms of quality. “One thing India will always do to you is put you under immense pressure because of the level of skill they have. So the learning is how to absorb pressure for longer periods of time.”





