শুক্রবার , ২ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৪
India vs England, 2nd Test: Yashasvi Jaiswal’s big ton takes India to 336/6 on Day 1 | Cricket News

Despite England making regular breakthroughs, opener Yashasvi Jaiswal‘s unbeaten 179 led India to a strong position on the opening day of the second Test against the visitors in Visakhapatnam on Friday.
At stumps, India, trailing 1-0 in the five-Test series, posted 336 for 6, with Jaiswal and Ravichandran Ashwin (5 not out) at the crease.

England’s debutant off-spinner, Shoaib Bashir, claimed two crucial wickets, including skipper Rohit Sharma (14), while James Anderson added another to his record tally of 690 before this Test.

Jaiswal counter-attacked, particularly against left-arm spinner Tom Hartley, hitting three consecutive boundaries. He celebrated his second Test century with a six off Hartley. It’s also his first Test hundred on home soil.
Jaiswal’s knock on Friday included 17 fours and 5 sixes during his 257-balls unbeaten stay.
Jaiswal’s aggressive approach continued after he completed his ton, guiding India through the final hour despite the dismissals of Axar Patel (27) and KS Bharat (17).
Bashir, who arrived late due to a visa delay, displayed discipline, claiming Axar’s wicket and illustrating his variety and guile in his seventh first-class match. Debutant Rajat Patidar contributed 32 runs before being bowled by Rehan Ahmed.
Hartley, England’s standout performer in the previous Test, dismissed Shreyas Iyer for 27 against the run of play.
Earlier, Jaiswal and Rohit cautiously guided India to 40-0 in the first hour before Bashir’s breakthrough in the second over after the drinks break.
Bashir dismissed Rohit for 14, and Anderson had Shubman Gill caught behind for 34.
India, aiming to recover from their defeat in the series opener in Hyderabad, look determined to bounce back.
(With AFP inputs)





