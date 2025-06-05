India vs England: Ben Stokes handed massive Jofra Archer injury boost ahead of Test series; England’s selector shares update | Cricket News

Jofra Archer of England bowls (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images for ECB)

England's chief selector Luke Wright announced on Thursday that fast bowler Jofra Archer might return in the second Test against India, following a four-year absence from the longer format.The five-match series' second Test is set to begin from July 2 at Edgbaston, running until July 6.Since 2021, Archer, aged 30, has been away from first-class cricket due to various injuries. He wasn't available for the first Test at Headingley whilst recovering from a thumb fracture sustained during the recent Indian Premier League."Joff's trucking on really well, actually. The plans for him, he's playing a few second-team games," Wright said."The plan is for him to play a few second team games, loading up in the second team for Sussex. And then the idea for him is to play for Sussex against Durham during the first Test."So, he'll play for Sussex if all things go well, and then if all things go well fingers crossed he should be available for the second Test," added Wright, who previously played alongside Archer at Sussex."Like anything with all these bowlers, he's got to keep ticking things off everyday with no setbacks but if all goes well and he gets through that Durham game then he's available potentially for selection for that second Test."The thumb injury resulted in Archer's absence from England's ODI series against the West Indies between May 29 and June 3.

The Test series schedule against India comprises: first Test at Headingley (from June 20), second at Edgbaston (from July 2), third at Lord’s (from July 10), fourth at Old Trafford (from July 23), and fifth at The Oval (from July 31).England’s pace attack currently lacks depth and experience without Archer and Mark Wood.Wood has been sidelined since March due to a knee injury with a four-month recovery period.

Wright indicated that Wood could potentially return for the final Tests of the India series.“I think Woody’s now started bowling just lightly, to be honest. He’s just off a few paces, but that’s been a great sign,” Wright said.“So, he’s on the road to recovery. I think he’s more long-term, if we can get him back, he might have an option for the fourth or fifth Test. But again, each day it’s ticking off each box and making sure he’s okay,” the former England batter stated.