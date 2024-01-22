India Vs England: England Cricket Team Arrives in Hyderabad for Test Series Against India | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: The England cricket team touched down at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad on Sunday evening, marking the commencement of their much-anticipated five-match Test series against India.The series is scheduled to kick off on January 25 in Hyderabad and will culminate on March 11 in Dharamshala with the fifth and final Test.This Test series holds particular significance for England, being their first foray into the long-format arena since the ODI World Cup 2023 . Their last Test outing was against Australia in June 2023, where they managed to square the series 2-2.

In a notable change just before the team’s departure to India, Dan Lawrence was named as a replacement for the young batter Harry Brook, who opted out of the five-Test series.

Ben Stokes is set to lead a rejuvenated England Test team this time around. The squad includes debutants Tom Hartley and Shoaib Bashir, both of whom were part of the England Lions squad that underwent training in the United Arab Emirates last month.

The UAE camp also featured the return of vice-captain Ollie Pope and Jack Leach, who were gearing up for Test duty after recovering from injuries.

The absence of key players like Chris Woakes, Liam Dawson, and Will Jacks is noteworthy.

James Anderson will take charge of the pace attack in India, with uncapped Gus Atkinson earning a promotion from the limited-overs squad. Mark Wood and Ollie Robinson complete the pace bowling lineup.

Wicketkeeper Ben Foakes, who was left out of the Ashes squad earlier this year, has been called up for the India series. Jonny Bairstow is set to don the gloves as the team’s other wicketkeeper. The return of Ollie Pope and Leach, both back from injury, adds depth and experience to the squad.

The stage is set for an exciting clash between two cricketing giants as England, under the leadership of Ben Stokes, looks to make a mark in the challenging conditions of India.

England Test squad for India series: Ben Stokes (C), James Anderson, Rehan Ahmed, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Shoib Bashir, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ben Foakes (Wk), Dan Lawrence, Tom Hartley, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Mark Wood.

(With inputs from ANI)