India vs England: Spin to win? Kuldeep Yadav sees encouraging signs for spinners ahead of first England Test | Cricket News

As India prepare for their five-Test tour of England beginning June 20 in Leeds, Kuldeep Yadav sees promising signs for spinners amid seam-friendly conditions. With Ravichandran Ashwin retiring earlier this year, the spotlight now falls on the left-arm wrist spinner to support Ravindra Jadeja as India eye their first series win in England since 2007.Kuldeep, who has played only one Test in England, is optimistic after observing spin-friendly behaviour in the ongoing intra-squad practice match.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!“The wickets are looking good for spinners,” he said on the sidelines of the game. “First day there was moisture, seamers got help but as the game progressed, spinners got into the game. There is bounce for spinners. The ball is turning a bit and I hope it stays the same during the series.”

With Jadeja now the senior figure in the spin department, Kuldeep has been using the opportunity to build synergy. “I’m having regular chats with Jaddu bhai on how to bowl to certain batters, on field placements. We’re spending a lot of time together on and off the field, and that’s helping tactically,” he said.India are playing India A in a four-day warm-up, and Kuldeep emphasised the need for bowling volume to transition back into the longer format.

Kuldeep Yadav hints at spin-friendly wicket ahead of England Test series

“We’ve played a lot of T20s recently, so bowling 15-20 overs is crucial for rhythm. Same for spinners—the more you bowl, the better,” he noted.He also praised new Test captain Shubman Gill’s early leadership. “Shubman is motivated and knows how to lead. He’s learned a lot from Rohit bhai and is focusing on team spirit,” Kuldeep said.