Advertise here
রবিবার , ১৫ জুন ২০২৫ | ২রা আষাঢ়, ১৪৩২ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  খেলাধুলা

India vs England: Spin to win? Kuldeep Yadav sees encouraging signs for spinners ahead of first England Test | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুন ১৫, ২০২৫ ১১:১২ অপরাহ্ণ
India vs England: Spin to win? Kuldeep Yadav sees encouraging signs for spinners ahead of first England Test | Cricket News


Advertise here
Kuldeep Yadav (PTI Photo)

As India prepare for their five-Test tour of England beginning June 20 in Leeds, Kuldeep Yadav sees promising signs for spinners amid seam-friendly conditions. With Ravichandran Ashwin retiring earlier this year, the spotlight now falls on the left-arm wrist spinner to support Ravindra Jadeja as India eye their first series win in England since 2007.Kuldeep, who has played only one Test in England, is optimistic after observing spin-friendly behaviour in the ongoing intra-squad practice match.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!“The wickets are looking good for spinners,” he said on the sidelines of the game. “First day there was moisture, seamers got help but as the game progressed, spinners got into the game. There is bounce for spinners. The ball is turning a bit and I hope it stays the same during the series.”

Poll

Do you believe Kuldeep Yadav can lead India’s spin attack successfully in England?

With Jadeja now the senior figure in the spin department, Kuldeep has been using the opportunity to build synergy. “I’m having regular chats with Jaddu bhai on how to bowl to certain batters, on field placements. We’re spending a lot of time together on and off the field, and that’s helping tactically,” he said.India are playing India A in a four-day warm-up, and Kuldeep emphasised the need for bowling volume to transition back into the longer format.

Kuldeep Yadav hints at spin-friendly wicket ahead of England Test series

“We’ve played a lot of T20s recently, so bowling 15-20 overs is crucial for rhythm. Same for spinners—the more you bowl, the better,” he noted.He also praised new Test captain Shubman Gill’s early leadership. “Shubman is motivated and knows how to lead. He’s learned a lot from Rohit bhai and is focusing on team spirit,” Kuldeep said.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

বৃহস্পতি-শুক্রের কৃপায় অসম্ভবকে সম্ভব ৩ রাশির! গজলক্ষ্মী রাজযোগে ধারণার বাইরে সম্পত্তি
বৃহস্পতি-শুক্রের কৃপায় অসম্ভবকে সম্ভব ৩ রাশির! গজলক্ষ্মী রাজযোগে ধারণার বাইরে সম্পত্তি
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
India vs England: Spin to win? Kuldeep Yadav sees encouraging signs for spinners ahead of first England Test | Cricket News
India vs England: Spin to win? Kuldeep Yadav sees encouraging signs for spinners ahead of first England Test | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
৩০ বছর পরে মীনে দীপাবলির বাজারে পরপর ধামাকা শনির! ৩ রাশি কোথায় থামবে কেউ জানেনা
৩০ বছর পরে মীনে দীপাবলির বাজারে পরপর ধামাকা শনির! ৩ রাশি কোথায় থামবে কেউ জানেনা
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
শুক্রের নক্ষত্র পরিবর্তনে এবার জীবনে আসতে চলেছে টাকার ঝড়ের সঙ্গে কপালও, ৩ রাশির জন্য ফুল ফুটুক না ফুটক বসন্ত আসছেই ৷ Venus Nakshtra Transit 2025 will make rich 3 zodiacs, life will get massive money, name and fame.
শুক্রের নক্ষত্র পরিবর্তনে এবার জীবনে আসতে চলেছে টাকার ঝড়ের সঙ্গে কপালও, ৩ রাশির জন্য ফুল ফুটুক না ফুটক বসন্ত আসছেই ৷ Venus Nakshtra Transit 2025 will make rich 3 zodiacs, life will get massive money, name and fame.
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
নারী নিরাপত্তার দাবিতে ইডেন ছাত্রীদের মশাল মিছিল

নারী নিরাপত্তার দাবিতে ইডেন ছাত্রীদের মশাল মিছিল

 শামসুজ্জামানকে কাশিমপুর থেকে ফের ঢাকা কেন্দ্রীয় কারাগারে নেয়া হচ্ছে – Corporate Sangbad

শামসুজ্জামানকে কাশিমপুর থেকে ফের ঢাকা কেন্দ্রীয় কারাগারে নেয়া হচ্ছে – Corporate Sangbad

 James Anderson, 42, registers for IPL auction, but Ben Stokes decides not to | Cricket News

James Anderson, 42, registers for IPL auction, but Ben Stokes decides not to | Cricket News

 ‘ভোটকেন্দ্রে ভোটারকে সর্বোচ্চ নিরাপত্তা দেওয়া হবে’

‘ভোটকেন্দ্রে ভোটারকে সর্বোচ্চ নিরাপত্তা দেওয়া হবে’

 TMKOC’s Nattu Kaka was Aishwarya Rai’s Guru on This Movie, Actress Used to Touch His Feet Everyday

TMKOC’s Nattu Kaka was Aishwarya Rai’s Guru on This Movie, Actress Used to Touch His Feet Everyday

 অত্যন্ত সহজ পদ্ধতিতেই শরীর থেকে খারা কোলেস্টেরল দূর করা সম্ভব হয়ে থাকে ৷ Bad Cholesterol can be ruined, very very bad cholesterol can be removed from body.কোলেস্টেরল শরীরের নানান সমস্যায় শরীরকে প্রায় ধ্বংস করে থাকে ৷ শরীরের বিভিন্ন ক্ষেত্রে নানান ধরনের সমস্যা শরীরকে ঘিরে ধরে ছেঁকে ধরে, শরীরের খারাপ কোলেস্টেরল শরীরকে যেন ধ্বংস করে দেয়, কোলেস্টেরল শরীরের নানান সমস্যা এক্কেবারে শেষ করে দেয় ৷ – News18 Bangla

অত্যন্ত সহজ পদ্ধতিতেই শরীর থেকে খারা কোলেস্টেরল দূর করা সম্ভব হয়ে থাকে ৷ Bad Cholesterol can be ruined, very very bad cholesterol can be removed from body.কোলেস্টেরল শরীরের নানান সমস্যায় শরীরকে প্রায় ধ্বংস করে থাকে ৷ শরীরের বিভিন্ন ক্ষেত্রে নানান ধরনের সমস্যা শরীরকে ঘিরে ধরে ছেঁকে ধরে, শরীরের খারাপ কোলেস্টেরল শরীরকে যেন ধ্বংস করে দেয়, কোলেস্টেরল শরীরের নানান সমস্যা এক্কেবারে শেষ করে দেয় ৷ – News18 Bangla

 ইউসিবির ১ হাজার কোটি টাকার বন্ড অনুমোদন – Corporate Sangbad

ইউসিবির ১ হাজার কোটি টাকার বন্ড অনুমোদন – Corporate Sangbad

 Amitabh Bachchan Praises Abhishek Bachchan for Bob Biswas’ Trailer, Expresses Gratitude for the Appreciation

Amitabh Bachchan Praises Abhishek Bachchan for Bob Biswas’ Trailer, Expresses Gratitude for the Appreciation

 সিএমপি ও কমিউনিটি পুলিশিং<br>চট্টগ্রাম মহানগরের উদ্যোগে খাদ্য সামগ্রী বিতরণ

সিএমপি ও কমিউনিটি পুলিশিং
চট্টগ্রাম মহানগরের উদ্যোগে খাদ্য সামগ্রী বিতরণ

 শার্শার মেয়ে সাদিয়া ইসলাম যশোর জেলার শ্রেষ্ঠ জয়িতা হলেন

শার্শার মেয়ে সাদিয়া ইসলাম যশোর জেলার শ্রেষ্ঠ জয়িতা হলেন
Advertise here