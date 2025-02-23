India vs Pakistan: ‘Haven’t seen such a Pakistan team in years’ – Harbhajan Singh | Cricket News

Expressing surprise over the downfall of Pakistan cricket , former India off-spinner said that there is no comparison between the current Pakistan team and the ones that played till 2011-12.

The archrivals are set to renew their rivalry in Dubai on Sunday when they meet in a group-stage fixture of the ICC Champions Trophy.

In the build-up to the big game, Harbhajan featured as a guest on a Pakistan news channel, alongside Pakistan legends Mohammad Yousuf and Shahid Afridi.

Harbhajan said the lack of unity in the current Pakistan squad is disappointing.

“Haven’t seen such a Pakistan team in years,” he said. “When we used to play Pakistan, there was always a feeling that the opposition could beat you because they had star players, power-packed performers, bowling was very good and the unity showed. This (current) team may have players who can win a game on their own, but that unity isn’t evident.

“They have individuals who can win a game on their day. But a team should have 7-8 such players who can win you the championship. I don’t see that in this team. That’s my opinion.”

Pakistan defeated India in the final of the last Champions Trophy in 2017 with a commanding 180-run victory. But since that defeat, India haven’t lost to Pakistan.

In six matches played since the 2017 Champions Trophy final at The Oval, India have won five, while one ended as a no-result.

“No doubt you won in 2017 when Fakhar Zaman played that big innings. But somewhere, I think, there is a lot of difference now from the days when India and Pakistan used to be nicely balanced teams. Now India is ahead of Pakistan,” Harbhajan added.

Concurring with Harbhajan, Afridi said now Pakistan lack match-winners who can take them all the way to winning titles.

“Bhajji is right. We can’t compare this team with the one from the ’90s. They are now short of match-winners. Like Bhajji said, you can win a match but to lift the trophy you need (consistent) match-winners. Mindset against the top team is the most important thing,” said the former Pakistan captain.

The two teams started their Champions Trophy campaign in contrasting fashion. Pakistan lost the tournament opener to New Zealand by 60 runs, while India defeated Bangladesh by six wickets.

As a result, Pakistan are in a virtual must-win situation with just a match against Bangladesh left to play after this in Group A.

The eight-team competition will see top two teams from each of the two groups qualifying for the semifinals.