India Vs Pakistan: Pressure on India in much-awaited World Cup clash, says Pakistan’s Hasan Ali | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: As the excitement builds for the eagerly awaited World Cup clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali expressed his belief that the pressure will be squarely on the Indian side. With a packed house expected at the venue, the stage is set for a thrilling contest on Saturday.Team India enters the match with an overwhelming 7-0 record in their favour in ODI World Cups .While Pakistan holds a positive win/loss ratio over India, they are yet to secure a victory against their rivals in a 50-over World Cup encounter.

Hasan Ali, undeterred by the past, believes that records are meant to be broken and that Pakistan is eager to break the jinx of not having beaten India in a 50-over World Cup.

In a video posted by the Pakistan Cricket Board ( PCB ), he remarked, “It is India who will be under pressure as it is their home ground with fans turning up to support them. There is always pressure in a big game like this, but we will try to gain momentum early in the proceedings and win the contest.”

The match is scheduled to take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium, recognized as the world’s largest cricket venue, with a massive capacity of 1.32 lakh spectators.

Hasan Ali further emphasised the significance of this epic rivalry, calling it the “best sporting rivalry in the world.” He acknowledged the global attention the match receives and expressed the team’s excitement about competing in front of a colossal crowd exceeding 1,00,000 fans. The anticipation for this clash is palpable.

Both India and Pakistan have made impressive starts to their World Cup campaigns. India secured back-to-back victories over five-time champions Australia and Afghanistan, while Pakistan began with wins over Afghanistan and Sri Lanka.

