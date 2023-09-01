India Vs Pakistan: Rohit Sharma banking on ‘experience’ to negate Pakistan pace trio threat | Cricket News

শুক্রবার , ১ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২৩ | ১৭ই ভাদ্র, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
India Vs Pakistan: Rohit Sharma banking on 'experience' to negate Pakistan pace trio threat

NEW DELHI: With less than 24 hours to go for the blockbuster India-Pakistan clash, the biggest talking point ahead of the contest has been how the star-studded India batting line-up will fare against the Pakistan pace trio of Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf.
In recent years, the pace trio has been outstanding and has played a crucial role in taking their side to the no.1 rankings in ODIs.

India skipper Rohit Sharma, on the eve of the match, praised the Pakistan pacers, stressing on the fact that his side will bank on experience to counter the threat posed by the likes of Shaheen, Naseem Shah and Rauf.
“Look, in the nets, we don’t have Shaheen, Naseem or Rauf. We practise with who we have. They are all quality bowlers. We just have to use our experience to play them tomorrow,” Rohit said in the pre-match press conference.

The India skipper played down the hype around the rivalry ahead of the key clash but did acknowledge the fact that Pakistan have played really well in white-ball cricket in recent times.

“There are six very competitive teams in the

Asia Cup and on a given day anyone can beat anyone. Rivalry is there for people to talk about. As a team, what we see is we have an opposition to play tomorrow and see what we want to do. What is going to help us is to keep doing the right things on the field. Pakistan have played really well in recent times in both T20Is and ODIs. They worked really hard to be No.1 and it’ll be a good challenge for us tomorrow,” Rohit said.
The last meet-up between India and Pakistan was during the Super 12 encounter of the T20 World Cup in 2022 where Rohit Sharma and co. beat the arch-rivals by 4 wickets.





