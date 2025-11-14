India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test Day 1: Shubman Gill and co. eye strong start at Eden Gardens; Rishabh Pant returns

India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test Day 1: A quarter of a century after their last Test series triumph in India, South Africa return with renewed optimism as they prepare to face the hosts in the opening Test of the 2025–26 series at Eden Gardens from Friday. Led by Temba Bavuma, the reigning World Test Champions are eager to end one of their longest winless runs on Indian soil, where they have lost six of their last seven Tests.

India, under the leadership of Shubman Gill, approach the contest after a mixed run in red-ball cricket. A home defeat to New Zealand last year exposed vulnerabilities, but subsequent series wins have steadied the side. With Rishabh Pant fit again and Dhruv Jurel retained as a specialist batter, the hosts are likely to maintain their settled batting order.

South Africa’s bowling lineup has a familiar look, with Keshav Maharaj leading the spin attack alongside Simon Harmer, while Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen will handle pace duties. Maharaj, now among the most experienced left-arm spinners in world cricket, will be key on a surface expected to offer little seam movement but some reverse swing as the match progresses.

For India, all eyes will be on Ravindra Jadeja, who is ten runs away from completing the coveted double of 300 wickets and 4000 runs in Tests. The hosts’ challenge will be to balance workload and freshness, with Gill juggling multiple formats in recent months.

Eden Gardens is expected to offer a true pitch with assistance for both batters and bowlers, though the toss could prove decisive. South Africa are yet to win a toss in their last seven Tests in India, while Gill has had similar fortune, winning only once as captain.

With India placed third in the World Test Championship standings and South Africa looking to defend their crown, the series opener promises high stakes and a contest shaped by experience, discipline, and adaptability.