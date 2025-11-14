শুক্রবার, ১৪ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৮:১৭ পূর্বাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Salman Khan Sings Along With Stebin Ben’s Live ‘Oo Jaane Jaana’ In Qatar, Video Goes Viral | Bollywood News India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test Day 1: Shubman Gill and co. eye strong start at Eden Gardens; Rishabh Pant returns ‘Chala ke report dena’: MS Dhoni signs fan’s bike, video goes viral – watch | Cricket News ‘ছক আঁকা হয়’ তুরস্কে, কোডনেম ছিল উকাসা Chaos Erupts After Stampede-Like Situation At Shreya Ghoshal Concert In Odisha | Movies News ভোগান্তি দিয়ে শুরু এবারের কপ৩০ প্রধান উপদেষ্টার জাতির উদ্দেশ্যে দেয়া ভাষণে দেশবাসী উজ্জীবিত – বাংলাদেশ লেবার পার্টি A Perfect Blend Of Romance And Self-Love রাজশাহীতে ছরিকাঘাতে জজের ছেলের মৃত্যু IND A vs SA A: Ruturaj Gaikwad’s stunning century powers India to three-wicket win; take 1-0 lead in series | Cricket News
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test Day 1: Shubman Gill and co. eye strong start at Eden Gardens; Rishabh Pant returns

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: শুক্রবার, ১৪ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ৪ সময় দেখুন
India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test Day 1: Shubman Gill and co. eye strong start at Eden Gardens; Rishabh Pant returns



India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test Day 1: A quarter of a century after their last Test series triumph in India, South Africa return with renewed optimism as they prepare to face the hosts in the opening Test of the 2025–26 series at Eden Gardens from Friday. Led by Temba Bavuma, the reigning World Test Champions are eager to end one of their longest winless runs on Indian soil, where they have lost six of their last seven Tests.

India, under the leadership of Shubman Gill, approach the contest after a mixed run in red-ball cricket. A home defeat to New Zealand last year exposed vulnerabilities, but subsequent series wins have steadied the side. With Rishabh Pant fit again and Dhruv Jurel retained as a specialist batter, the hosts are likely to maintain their settled batting order.

South Africa’s bowling lineup has a familiar look, with Keshav Maharaj leading the spin attack alongside Simon Harmer, while Kagiso Rabada and Marco Jansen will handle pace duties. Maharaj, now among the most experienced left-arm spinners in world cricket, will be key on a surface expected to offer little seam movement but some reverse swing as the match progresses.

For India, all eyes will be on Ravindra Jadeja, who is ten runs away from completing the coveted double of 300 wickets and 4000 runs in Tests. The hosts’ challenge will be to balance workload and freshness, with Gill juggling multiple formats in recent months.

Eden Gardens is expected to offer a true pitch with assistance for both batters and bowlers, though the toss could prove decisive. South Africa are yet to win a toss in their last seven Tests in India, while Gill has had similar fortune, winning only once as captain.

With India placed third in the World Test Championship standings and South Africa looking to defend their crown, the series opener promises high stakes and a contest shaped by experience, discipline, and adaptability.





Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
‘Chala ke report dena’: MS Dhoni signs fan’s bike, video goes viral – watch | Cricket News

‘Chala ke report dena’: MS Dhoni signs fan’s bike, video goes viral – watch | Cricket News

IND A vs SA A: Ruturaj Gaikwad’s stunning century powers India to three-wicket win; take 1-0 lead in series | Cricket News

IND A vs SA A: Ruturaj Gaikwad’s stunning century powers India to three-wicket win; take 1-0 lead in series | Cricket News

I-League clubs meet Sports Minister to request intervention; AIFF proposes physical meeting with ISL club CEOs

I-League clubs meet Sports Minister to request intervention; AIFF proposes physical meeting with ISL club CEOs

Islamabad blast: Big revelation! PCB confirms Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir convinced Sri Lanka to continue tour | Cricket News

Islamabad blast: Big revelation! PCB confirms Pakistan Army chief Asim Munir convinced Sri Lanka to continue tour | Cricket News

‘Upload videos carefully’: Day after Shardul Thakur trade tongue slip, ‘Ravichandran Romano’ urges caution | Cricket News

‘Upload videos carefully’: Day after Shardul Thakur trade tongue slip, ‘Ravichandran Romano’ urges caution | Cricket News

102 players banned! Turkish football comes down hard amid huge betting scandal | Football News

102 players banned! Turkish football comes down hard amid huge betting scandal | Football News

কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
মেলান্দহে আহলে হাদিসের কমিটি গঠন
মেলান্দহে আহলে হাদিসের কমিটি গঠন
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST