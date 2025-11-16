রবিবার, ১৬ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ১০:১৩ পূর্বাহ্ন
খেলাধুলা

India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test Day 3: Ravindra Jadeja four-for puts India on top as South Africa collapse to 93/7

  • আপডেট সময়: রবিবার, ১৬ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test Day 3: Ravindra Jadeja four-for puts India on top as South Africa collapse to 93/7



India vs South Africa Highlights, 1st Test Day 2: India seized control of a low-scoring, spin-dominated first Test after Ravindra Jadeja’s superb 4-29 left South Africa tottering at 93-7 by stumps on Day 2. Fifteen wickets fell on a pitch offering sharp turn and unpredictable bounce. Despite South Africa carrying a 63-run overall lead, India’s bowlers dismantled the visitors’ second innings after the hosts themselves were bowled out for 189 earlier in the day.

India began with a 30-run advantage, thanks largely to Jasprit Bumrah’s 5-27 in South Africa’s first innings. But their own batting faltered, with Simon Harmer (4-30) and Marco Jansen (3-35) making regular breakthroughs. Lokesh Rahul (39), Washington Sundar (29), and Rishabh Pant (27) provided brief resistance, while skipper Shubman Gill retired hurt with a neck spasm and did not return. Jadeja contributed 27 and crossed 4,000 Test runs, joining the elite 300-wicket, 4,000-run all-rounders club.

South Africa’s second innings quickly unraveled against Jadeja, Axar Patel, and Kuldeep Yadav. Kuldeep trapped Ryan Rickelton before tea, and Jadeja’s post-tea burst removed Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Tony de Zorzi, and Tristan Stubbs. Patel bowled Kyle Verreynne, while Yadav dismissed Marco Jansen. Only captain Temba Bavuma (29* off 78) held firm as bad light ended play early.

With South Africa yet to build a defendable target on a treacherous surface, India hopes to restrict the visitors to under 125, a total Axar Patel believes is chaseable. The Proteas haven’t won a Test in India since 2009, and with momentum now firmly with the hosts, Day 3 could decide the match. The series continues with the second Test in Guwahati from November 22.

India XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal,KL Rahul,Washington Sundar,Shubman Gill (c),Rishabh Pant (wk),Ravindra Jadeja,Dhruv Jurel,Axar Patel,Kuldeep Yadav,Jasprit Bumrah,Mohammed Siraj

South Africa XI: Aiden Markram,Ryan Rickelton,Wiaan Mulder,Temba Bavuma (c),Tony de Zorzi,Tristan Stubbs,Kyle Verreynne (wk),Marco Jansen,Corbin Bosch,Simon Harmer,Keshav Maharaj





IND vs SA: India captain Shubman Gill ruled out of Eden Gardens Test; BCCI shares latest update | Cricket News

ATP Finals: Jannik Sinner dominates Alex de Minaur, reaches championship match for third consecutive year | Tennis News

IND vs SA: Didn't expect the wicket to deteriorate so quickly, says Morne Morkel | Cricket News

Shubman Gill fitness update: India Test captain taken to hospital for scans | Cricket News

'RIP Test cricket': Harbhajan Singh's furious take on Eden Gardens surface | Cricket News

IPL 2026 Retention: Retained and released players with purse remaining for all IPL teams | Cricket News

কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
'Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up': Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur's side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
মেলান্দহে আহলে হাদিসের কমিটি গঠন
