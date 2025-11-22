India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1: India face must-win Test against South Africa at Guwahati

India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1: India and South Africa arrive in Guwahati for the 2nd Test, bringing contrasting aspirations to the Barsapara Cricket Stadium. South Africa, riding the momentum of their win at Eden Gardens, are looking to achieve a historic series victory, while India aim to bounce back, level the series, and gain vital WTC points. Guwahati marks India’s 30th Test venue, yet almost every player in both squads is stepping onto this red-ball ground for the first time, except Mohammed Siraj, who played here in 2016. The red soil pitch, tinged with green, suggests a classic subcontinental wicket: pacers will find some early assistance, while spinners are expected to dominate from Day 3 onwards.

India will play without Shubman Gill, with Rishabh Pant stepping in as captain. Pant emphasises giving players freedom to make decisions while guiding them tactically. Sai Sudharsan is in contention for the No.4 position, potentially adding a seventh left-handed batter to the line-up. The team management may balance the line-up by replacing Axar Patel with Nitish Reddy. KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal will lead the batting at the top, with Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, and Kuldeep Yadav supporting spin duties. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj are expected to exploit early seam movement and set the tone for India.

South Africa face the challenge of missing their strike pacer, Kagiso Rabada, with Lungi Ngidi training as cover and likely to play if conditions favour pace. Simon Harmer, with 18 wickets in 3 Tests in India, will remain the key spinner, supported by Keshav Maharaj and Marco Jansen. Captain Temba Bavuma highlighted that while the toss is still advantageous, it will be less decisive than in Kolkata.

With session breaks flipped—tea before lunch—and an early start to offset the shorter daylight, Guwahati promises a tactical contest. The pitch, leadership, and strategic decisions at the toss and during play will be decisive. Both teams must adapt quickly, exploit conditions effectively, and maintain focus to shape the outcome. Fans can expect a competitive Test where subcontinental cricket meets fresh challenges, combining skill, strategy, and high stakes.