শনিবার, ২২ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৮:২৭ পূর্বাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Two Tests, too short: Temba Bavuma hopes for longer series against India | Cricket News Jaideep Ahlawat Echoes Manoj Bajpayee’s Pay Disparity In OTT Remark: ‘Heroes Can Bring Numbers But…’ | Exclusive | Bollywood News India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1: India face must-win Test against South Africa at Guwahati ভূমিকম্পে হতাহতের ঘটনায় জামায়াত আমিরের শোক ‘If he changes his style… ‘: Ricky Ponting makes huge call on Rishabh Pant’s Test captaincy debut ahead of Guwahati showdown | Cricket News কুষ্টিয়ার ভেড়ামারা কৃষককে গুলি করে হত্যা ‘Every Scene Is A New Film’: Suhasini Maniratnam And Khushboo Sundar Deliver Electrifying Session At IFFI 2025 | Regional Cinema News Shraddha Kapoor’s Brother Summoned In Dawood-Linked Drug Case; Sunjay Kapur’s Wife Priya Makes Big Comment | Bollywood News সশস্ত্র বাহিনী দিবসের সংবর্ধনা অনুষ্ঠানে জামায়াত আমিরের অংশগ্রহণ দৌলতপুর সমিতির কার্যনির্বাহী কমিটির অভিষেক ও পরিচিতি সভা অনুষ্ঠিত
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1: India face must-win Test against South Africa at Guwahati

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: শনিবার, ২২ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ৫ সময় দেখুন
India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1: India face must-win Test against South Africa at Guwahati



India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1: India and South Africa arrive in Guwahati for the 2nd Test, bringing contrasting aspirations to the Barsapara Cricket Stadium. South Africa, riding the momentum of their win at Eden Gardens, are looking to achieve a historic series victory, while India aim to bounce back, level the series, and gain vital WTC points. Guwahati marks India’s 30th Test venue, yet almost every player in both squads is stepping onto this red-ball ground for the first time, except Mohammed Siraj, who played here in 2016. The red soil pitch, tinged with green, suggests a classic subcontinental wicket: pacers will find some early assistance, while spinners are expected to dominate from Day 3 onwards.

India will play without Shubman Gill, with Rishabh Pant stepping in as captain. Pant emphasises giving players freedom to make decisions while guiding them tactically. Sai Sudharsan is in contention for the No.4 position, potentially adding a seventh left-handed batter to the line-up. The team management may balance the line-up by replacing Axar Patel with Nitish Reddy. KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal will lead the batting at the top, with Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, and Kuldeep Yadav supporting spin duties. Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj are expected to exploit early seam movement and set the tone for India.

South Africa face the challenge of missing their strike pacer, Kagiso Rabada, with Lungi Ngidi training as cover and likely to play if conditions favour pace. Simon Harmer, with 18 wickets in 3 Tests in India, will remain the key spinner, supported by Keshav Maharaj and Marco Jansen. Captain Temba Bavuma highlighted that while the toss is still advantageous, it will be less decisive than in Kolkata.

With session breaks flipped—tea before lunch—and an early start to offset the shorter daylight, Guwahati promises a tactical contest. The pitch, leadership, and strategic decisions at the toss and during play will be decisive. Both teams must adapt quickly, exploit conditions effectively, and maintain focus to shape the outcome. Fans can expect a competitive Test where subcontinental cricket meets fresh challenges, combining skill, strategy, and high stakes.





Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Two Tests, too short: Temba Bavuma hopes for longer series against India | Cricket News

Two Tests, too short: Temba Bavuma hopes for longer series against India | Cricket News

‘If he changes his style… ‘: Ricky Ponting makes huge call on Rishabh Pant’s Test captaincy debut ahead of Guwahati showdown | Cricket News

‘If he changes his style… ‘: Ricky Ponting makes huge call on Rishabh Pant’s Test captaincy debut ahead of Guwahati showdown | Cricket News

Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Bangladesh A secure final berth after India A bowled out for 0 in Super Over | Cricket News

Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025: Bangladesh A secure final berth after India A bowled out for 0 in Super Over | Cricket News

Asia Cup Rising Stars: Why did Vaibhav Suryavanshi not come out to bat in Super Over defeat to Bangladesh? | Cricket News

Asia Cup Rising Stars: Why did Vaibhav Suryavanshi not come out to bat in Super Over defeat to Bangladesh? | Cricket News

Exclusive | From ‘surviving on only rice and water in Russia’ to serious burnout before marriage: Vidit Gujrathi on life as a chess Grandmaster | Chess News

Exclusive | From ‘surviving on only rice and water in Russia’ to serious burnout before marriage: Vidit Gujrathi on life as a chess Grandmaster | Chess News

The Ashes: Record! Ben Stokes joins elite list of England captains with Day 1 heroics against Australia | Cricket News

The Ashes: Record! Ben Stokes joins elite list of England captains with Day 1 heroics against Australia | Cricket News

কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
ডেঙ্গুতে আরও ৫ মৃত্যু, হাসপাতালে ১১৬২
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
নোয়াখালীর ফয়সাল ইবনে নুরকে আহ্বায়ক করে এনসিপি সৌদি কমিটি ঘোষণা
নোয়াখালীর ফয়সাল ইবনে নুরকে আহ্বায়ক করে এনসিপি সৌদি কমিটি ঘোষণা
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST