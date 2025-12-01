সোমবার, ০১ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ১২:০৮ অপরাহ্ন
India vs South Africa: Ro-Ko join hands for yet another ODI masterclass | Cricket News

  সোমবার, ১ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
India vs South Africa: Ro-Ko join hands for yet another ODI masterclass | Cricket News


Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

RANCHI: Studies have shown that couples often tend to resemble each other in a long-standing relationship. And 102 innings together, spanning over 15 years scoring 5619 runs with 20 century stands and 17 half-century partnerships, is indeed long enough.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!So, when an animated Rohit Sharma applauded Virat Kohli’s record-extending 52nd ODI ton here on Sunday with a few choice expletives which would be a delight for lip-readers, it looked like some of his longtime partner’s characteristics had rubbed off on him after all these years. Characteristically, the Mumbai man is famous for his cool and relaxed attitude on and off the field, while King Kohli is known for wearing his heart on his sleeve. On Sunday, it was as if Rohit was completing Kohli’s sentences.

If you paused to regard the emotion Rohit laid bare in those few seconds, it becomes evident that the Hitman is making a statement for both the veterans of the format. That Ro-Ko is clearly here to stay on their own despite all the murmurs of their ODI retirement plans. While Kohli notched up his 83rd international ton at JSCA International Stadium, Rohit scored a 51-ball 57 with five boundaries and three maximums.In the process, the former India captain went atop the list of batters with most number sixes in ODIs — 352. The duo is now third on the list of highest overall partnership runs by a pair in ODIs, behind only Sourav Ganguly-Sachin Tendulkar (8227 runs) and Mahela Jayawardene-Kumar Sangakkara (5992). Ro-Ko surpassed another Sri Lankan pair of Tillakaratne Dilshan and Sangakkara on Sunday. With the 50-over World Cup in South Africa in two year’s time, the two of the all-time greats once again showed why they are still invaluable in the ODI set-up along with other seniors in the side.

Virat Kohli

While stand-in skipper KL Rahul scored a 56-ball 60 at No. 6, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja proved his worth down the order with 32 off 20 balls. However, the players looking to break into the XI or trying to cement their place failed to utilise the opportunities coming their way due to the unavailability of regulars like Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer in the lineup.Opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (18) flattered to deceive after a brisk start; Ruturaj (8) failed at No. 4 while allrounder Washington Sundar, who came at No. 5 ahead of Rahul, returned after scoring only 13. Though the Maharashtra opener had to bat in the middle order leaving his regular slot, it was Gaikwad’s fourth consecutive sub-10 score in ODIs.

Rohit Sharma

The onus was on the senior pros to give their bowling unit a big total to defend. Rohit has publicly talked about his desire to play the 2027 World Cup after the final heartbreak at home in 2023. Shedding 10 kilos ahead of the Australia tour in Oct and looking fitter than ever, Rohit’s intention is quite clear.Kohli, with 49 runs of his 135 coming by running between the wickets on Sunday – and 42 of those being singles – is as fit as ever and conducted a fine class on how to build an ODI innings. Despite all the noise and chatter swirling around, the ODI batting greats of India are still carrying responsibility with aplomb.





