শনিবার , ১ অক্টোবর ২০২২ | ১৬ই আশ্বিন, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

India vs South Africa T20I match at Guwahati ‘sold out’ | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
অক্টোবর ১, ২০২২ ১:২৬ পূর্বাহ্ণ
photo


GUWAHATI: The T20 International between India and South Africa here on Sunday is set to be a full house with all tickets sold out, an official said.
The transparent manner in which the tickets were sold has also increased the enthusiasm among the cricket fans, Assam Cricket Association (ACA) secretary Devajit Saikia told PTI on Friday.
“We are expecting a full house. Out of about 38,000 seats, 21,200 were for the general public and the tickets were sold online in two phases. The tickets were sold out in no time,” he said.
Another 12,000 tickets were made available for the public through the district associations, and those were sold over the counters.
“Usually, 40-50 per cent of tickets sent to the districts return unsold. This time, hardly 100 tickets have come back to us,” Saikia said.
The rest of the tickets are sent to state associations and some are given as complimentary passes to special guests and invitees, he added.
The capacity of the ACA Stadium in Guwahati is 39,500, but 1,500 are “killed seats” as the view of the field is not available from there.
“The fact that the ticket sale was completely transparent ensured that genuine lovers of the game will get an opportunity to watch their favourite players in action. There is unprecedented enthusiasm among them,” Saikia claimed.
He said that since the last match hosted at the venue in January 2020 was washed out, the enthusiasm among the people is even more.
Crowd management, security and traffic arrangements are foolproof with all agencies working in coordination, he said.
“The match day is in the middle of Durga Puja and additional arrangements have been made for all aspects,” he added.
Saikia said a high-scoring match is expected and ACA is ready with additional entertainment for the crowd, besides the one on the field by the players.
“We have a crowd entertainment system in place. DJs will be playing and fireworks will be on display. It will run throughout the match. We are expecting a good game,” he said.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm ctg conference edit
অক্টোবরেই ওয়ার্ড-থানা সম্মেলন শেষ করবে চট্টগ্রাম নগর আওয়ামী লীগ
বাংলাদেশ
photo
India vs South Africa T20I match at Guwahati ‘sold out’ | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
hhh4
Paneer ka phool blood sugar control paneer doda sugar control| কাড়ি কাড়ি ওষুধ ফেল! হাজার চেষ্টাতেও ব্লাড সুগার কন্ট্রোল হয় না, চমকপ্রদ ফল দেবে পনির ফুল – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
salman khans body double passes away
Salman Khan’s Body Double Sagar Pandey Passes Away Due to Heart Attack, Actor Shares Heartfelt Tribute; See Post
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Slower Masturbation Techniques, Increased Foreplay Can Help Men with Problems of Premature Ejaculation, Writes Expert
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
aksdhasd
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
wm zelensky1

‘ডনবাস ও দক্ষিণ অঞ্চল দখল করতে চায় রাশিয়া’

 jkkk

রোদ- বৃষ্টি- স্যাঁতসেতে আবহাওয়ায় জ্বর-সর্দি-কাশি? পাতে রাখুন এই ৫টা খাবার, শরীর বছরভর সুস্থ থাকবে

 wm Bam Gonotrantik Jot

ভাঙনের ঝুঁকিতে বাম গণতান্ত্রিক জোট

 cheat evaly remand ecommerce ecommerce barta

ইভ্যালি চিট করেছে : আদালতে রাষ্ট্রপক্ষ

 received 1170764103536586

চট্টগ্রামের জংগল ছলিমপুর এলাকা থেকে ০৮টি স্বর্ণের বারসহ আনুমানিক ১.৫০ কোটি টাকার স্বর্ণালংকারসহ ০২ জন রোহিঙ্গা নাগরিক মা ও ছেলে আটক

 1623906968 photo

Debutant Sneh Rana dedicates performance to late father | Cricket News

 wm First Day Vaccination For School Students 01 11 2021 1

প্রথম দিনে ভ্যাকসিন পেল ২ হাজার শিক্ষার্থী

 wm Berobi Rangpur 9 December 2020 750x563 1

বেরোবিতে অনশন প্রত্যাহার, বিভাগীয় প্রধানের দায়িত্ব পেলেন ডিন

 martin luther king

Martin Luther King Jr Delivers ‘I Have A Dream’ Speech

 IMG 20220718 WA0004

জয়পুরহাটে প্রশাসনকি কর্মকর্তাদের সাথে অ্যাডভোকেসি প্লাটফর্মের মতবিনিময়