India Vs Sri Lanka: Asia Cup Final: Matthew Hayden highlights Shubman Gill’s crucial role in Team India

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the highly-anticipated Asia Cup final between India and Sri Lanka, former Australian opener Matthew Hayden has emphasised the pivotal role young Indian batsman Shubman Gill is set to play in the match. Hayden believes that Gill’s class, timing, and current form will be decisive factors for the Rohit Sharma-led Indian side.In a recent match against Bangladesh, Gill’s brilliance shone through as he scored a remarkable 121 off 133 balls on a challenging pitch at the R.Premadasa Stadium. His performance was a testament to his ability to handle pressure and adapt to difficult conditions, where few of his teammates managed to excel with the bat. Gill’s innings included eight boundaries and five sixes, although it ultimately went in vain as India narrowly lost by six runs.

“Shubman’s batting during the match in circumstances where India were in a spot of bother in that first powerplay, similar to Bangladesh as well. And the fact that on 43 occasions, 265 plus runs chased down has only been achieved in five matches,” Hayden said.

“You know that’s little over 10% of the time where you have an opportunity to win these games. So having a mainstay with Shubman Gill at the crease, was the key. With the bat, I think it’s a very obvious choice, Shubman Gill’s class, his timing, his form, it’s very important at the top of the order with a healthy strike rate, I think that partnership with the Hitman is very key. So both these characters with bat and ball are needed at the World Cup,” said Hayden to Star Sports.

Hayden also expressed his thoughts on India’s bowling performance against Bangladesh, acknowledging that the absence of key players like Jasprit Bumrah , Mohammed Siraj, Hardik Pandya, and Kuldeep Yadav had an impact. He noted that the team’s intensity appeared to be lower, possibly due to the match being a “dead rubber” in a tournament where India had already qualified.

“There has to be that extra motivation there, and when it is not there, that extra stimulus, even the crowd, that sense of occasion, coming off a fantastic tournament thus far, it’s just hard to replicate that intensity, and I felt that India’s performance with the ball lacked that intensity. Look, India’s bowling in particular, and we have seen it in the back 20 overs of the game with 4 wickets remaining, you know they just seemed to bleed runs. So Jasprit Bumrah’s comeback with the ball is such a key part of the World Cup campaign for Team India as they head into that.”

(With inputs from IANS)