India vs West Indies: Watch – Dwayne Bravo welcomes Team India to Trinidad ahead of 3rd ODI | Cricket News

The Indian team received a warm welcome to Trinidad , the venue of their third and series-deciding ODI against the hosts, and the players were greeted at the team hotel by former West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo

With his son by his side, Bravo was seen shaking hands with the Indian players while exchanging a few welcoming words.

The BCCI tweeted a video of the moment and captioned it: “When in Trinidad…”

The 39-year-old Bravo has a special connect with India, having been one of the iconic figures of IPL giants Chennai Super Kings, where he currently fills the role of the bowling coach.

In international cricket, Bravo, who bowled seam-up and was a more than handy batsman, played 40 Tests, 164 ODIs and 91 T20Is, before retiring in 2021.

He also made an appearance as a singer a few years ago, which made him famous as ‘DJ Bravo’.

Meanwhile, the final ODI between India and West Indies will be played on Tuesday at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba.