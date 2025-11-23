India win inaugural T20 blind Women’s World cup with unbeaten record; defeat Nepal by seven wickets in final | Cricket News

India Women won the inaugural T20 World Cup for the blind defeating Nepal in the final by seven wickets. (Image via X/@blind_cricket)

India completed an unbeaten run to lift the first Blind Women’s T20 World Cup, defeating Nepal by seven wickets in the final at Colombo’s P. Saravanamuttu Stadium on Sunday. The title capped a flawless campaign that saw India outplay every opponent across the six-team event. India chose to field first and tightened control early, restricting Nepal to 114 for 5 in 20 overs. Nepal managed only one boundary in the entire innings, with Sarita Ghimire holding the effort together through her 35 off 38 balls. India’s bowlers maintained pressure across all categories, ensuring Nepal never lifted the scoring rate. The chase was straightforward and emphatic. India reached 117 for 3 in just 12.1 overs, driven by Phula Saren’s match-winning 44 off 27 deliveries, an innings that featured four boundaries. Her knock settled the contest well before the final stages and kept India far ahead of the required rate. The final completed a dominant run through the tournament, where India defeated Sri Lanka, Australia, Nepal, the United States and Pakistan in the league phase, before claiming a nine-wicket win over Australia in the semifinal. Nepal entered the final after edging Pakistan in the other last-four match. The World Cup, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, began on November 11 and moved across New Delhi, Bengaluru and Colombo. Matches were played under standard blind-cricket regulations, with teams fielding B1, B2 and B3 players and using the audible white plastic ball typical to the format. Pakistan’s Mehreen Ali finished among the standout performers of the competition, scoring more than 600 runs, including a 78-ball 230 against Sri Lanka and a 133 against Australia.

India’s triumph adds to a growing run of results for the country in women’s cricket across formats. Ahead of the final, Team India Women star and World Cup winner Jemimah Rodrigues posted an Instagram story for the side, with the message, “Let’s make it 2 in 1 year girls!”