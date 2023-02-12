রবিবার , ১২ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৩ | ২৯শে মাঘ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  খেলাধুলা

India win silver and bronze in women’s pole vault in Asian Indoor Championships | More sports News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ফেব্রুয়ারি ১২, ২০২৩ ৩:১৯ পূর্বাহ্ণ
ASTANA (Kazakhstan): Pavithra Vengatesh and Rosy Meena won a silver and a bronze respectively in the women’s pole vault event of the Asian Indoor Athletics Championship on Saturday.
Vengatesh and Meena cleared 4m and 3.90m respectively in the final, which was won by Mayu Nasu of Japan.
Jyothi Yarraji set a national indoor record in women’s 60m hurdles as she clocked 8.16 sec to be the fastest runner through to the final across both heats. The final will be held on Sunday.
Jyothi bettered her own national indoor record of 8.17 sec she had set in an event in France earlier this month.
In the men’s 60m race, VK Elakkiya Dasan and Amlan Borgohain qualified for the semi-finals after finishing second and fourth in their respective heats. But both failed to make it to the final.
On Friday, India had won four medals with a gold from shot putter Tajinder Pal Singh Toor. The other medal winners on Friday were Karanveer Singh (shot put), Praveen Chitravel (triple jump) and Swapna Burman (pentathlon).





