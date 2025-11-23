রবিবার, ২৩ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ১১:০৯ পূর্বাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Kriti Sanon Voices Alarm Over Delhi’s Toxic Air: ‘It’s Getting Worse, Something Needs To Be Done’ | Bollywood News Special Lecture on Revelation Open to All Nations Emerges as Hub for “Religious Harmony”.. India won’t send boxers to IBA World Meet | Boxing News This Bollywood Film, A Remake Of Kamal Haasan’s Masterpiece, Earned 4 Times Its Budget At Box Office ‘Even when I wasn’t inside the ring, I didn’t stop fighting’ — Parveen Hooda seals golden comeback | Boxing News ‘Respect The Language’: Upendra Reacts To Telugu Film Posters Being Torn In Karnataka | Regional Cinema News IND vs SA: Kuldeep Yadav’s art of spin revives memories of classic Indian Test cricket | Cricket News Historic! First time since the 19th century: Perth Test breaks century-old records | Cricket News Vidhu Vinod Chopra Says RD Burman’s First ‘Kuch Na Kaho’ Tune Was ‘Bulls**t’ At IFFI: ‘I Got Angry…’ | Bollywood News India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test Day 2: India eyeing to bowl out South Africa under 300 in Guwahati Test
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

India won’t send boxers to IBA World Meet | Boxing News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: রবিবার, ২৩ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ৪ সময় দেখুন
India won’t send boxers to IBA World Meet | Boxing News


Boxing gloves (represensational image)

New Delhi: Indian boxers are attracted by the huge prize money on offer at the IBA World Championships, due to be held at the Dubai Tennis Stadium from Dec 1 to 14. The tournament, led by Russian official Umar Kremlev and hosted by the International Boxing Association (IBA), will feature prize purses unlike anything seen before in boxing tournaments. The country’s leading male pugilists – without being quoted – told TOI that the money on offer is unprecedented and they would have liked to participate. The gold medallist of each weight category at the IBA Worlds will receive $300,000 (Rs 2.49 crore), the silver winner $150,000 (Rs 1.25 crore), $75,000 for bronze (Rs 62.25 lakh) and the quarterfinalists $10,000 (Rs 8.3 lakh). Some of World Boxing’s member countries from Central Asia and other regions have agreed to send men’s boxers to the championships. However, India has maintained a firm stand on the matter. BFI president Ajay Singh has categorically stated that the country’s boxers would not be allowed to compete in Dubai, as such participation would go against the Olympic movement and could annoy World Boxing, which is recognised by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), and to which BFI is affiliated. “Our current position is very clear: We do not want to be distracted or participate in events that may attract sanctions. We will not be sending our teams to that tournament. IBA has its own philosophy. We wish them well, but our priority is the Olympics. When the IOC invited India to join World Boxing after removing IBA from the Olympic structure, we were one of the first major Asian nations to join. We stand fully committed to World Boxing, to the IOC, and to the Olympic movement,” Singh said. Under World Boxing, all its sanctioned events including the men’s and women’s World Championships, which were held in Liverpool in Sept last year, the three World Cups and the season-ending WBC Finals, don’t offer any prize money. Singh informed that he has already spoken in this regard with the sport’s global body. “There is a thought that these championships should have prize money. I believe boxers — especially those coming from humble backgrounds — should be rewarded for their achievements. Of course, the Olympic movement is not about prize money; it is about pride and representing your country. But I still think athletes should be rewarded, and the Indian govt has a prize money scheme. Going forward, yes, we will certainly discuss prize money with World Boxing for future cycles,” he said.





Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
‘Even when I wasn’t inside the ring, I didn’t stop fighting’ — Parveen Hooda seals golden comeback | Boxing News

‘Even when I wasn’t inside the ring, I didn’t stop fighting’ — Parveen Hooda seals golden comeback | Boxing News

IND vs SA: Kuldeep Yadav’s art of spin revives memories of classic Indian Test cricket | Cricket News

IND vs SA: Kuldeep Yadav’s art of spin revives memories of classic Indian Test cricket | Cricket News

Historic! First time since the 19th century: Perth Test breaks century-old records | Cricket News

Historic! First time since the 19th century: Perth Test breaks century-old records | Cricket News

India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test Day 2: India eyeing to bowl out South Africa under 300 in Guwahati Test

India vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd Test Day 2: India eyeing to bowl out South Africa under 300 in Guwahati Test

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Sanju Samson to lead Kerala; Vignesh Puthur, recently released by Mumbai Indians, also there | Cricket News

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Sanju Samson to lead Kerala; Vignesh Puthur, recently released by Mumbai Indians, also there | Cricket News

Shubman Gill Injury Update: Team India batter likely to be out for the year | Cricket News

Shubman Gill Injury Update: Team India batter likely to be out for the year | Cricket News

কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
কুষ্টিয়া-১ আসনে মনোনয়ন পেয়ে নেতা-কর্মীদের বাড়ি বাড়ি শুভেচ্ছা বিনিময় করছেন সাবেক এমপি রেজা আহমেদ বাচ্চু মোল্লা
নোয়াখালীর ফয়সাল ইবনে নুরকে আহ্বায়ক করে এনসিপি সৌদি কমিটি ঘোষণা
নোয়াখালীর ফয়সাল ইবনে নুরকে আহ্বায়ক করে এনসিপি সৌদি কমিটি ঘোষণা
কালিয়াকৈরে মিথ্যা-ভিত্তিহীন সংবাদ প্রচার প্রতিবাদে সাবেক মেয়রের সংবাদ সম্মেলন
কালিয়াকৈরে মিথ্যা-ভিত্তিহীন সংবাদ প্রচার প্রতিবাদে সাবেক মেয়রের সংবাদ সম্মেলন
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST