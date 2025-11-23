India won’t send boxers to IBA World Meet | Boxing News

Boxing gloves (represensational image)

New Delhi: Indian boxers are attracted by the huge prize money on offer at the IBA World Championships, due to be held at the Dubai Tennis Stadium from Dec 1 to 14. The tournament, led by Russian official Umar Kremlev and hosted by the International Boxing Association (IBA), will feature prize purses unlike anything seen before in boxing tournaments. The country’s leading male pugilists – without being quoted – told TOI that the money on offer is unprecedented and they would have liked to participate. The gold medallist of each weight category at the IBA Worlds will receive $300,000 (Rs 2.49 crore), the silver winner $150,000 (Rs 1.25 crore), $75,000 for bronze (Rs 62.25 lakh) and the quarterfinalists $10,000 (Rs 8.3 lakh). Some of World Boxing’s member countries from Central Asia and other regions have agreed to send men’s boxers to the championships. However, India has maintained a firm stand on the matter. BFI president Ajay Singh has categorically stated that the country’s boxers would not be allowed to compete in Dubai, as such participation would go against the Olympic movement and could annoy World Boxing, which is recognised by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), and to which BFI is affiliated. “Our current position is very clear: We do not want to be distracted or participate in events that may attract sanctions. We will not be sending our teams to that tournament. IBA has its own philosophy. We wish them well, but our priority is the Olympics. When the IOC invited India to join World Boxing after removing IBA from the Olympic structure, we were one of the first major Asian nations to join. We stand fully committed to World Boxing, to the IOC, and to the Olympic movement,” Singh said. Under World Boxing, all its sanctioned events including the men’s and women’s World Championships, which were held in Liverpool in Sept last year, the three World Cups and the season-ending WBC Finals, don’t offer any prize money. Singh informed that he has already spoken in this regard with the sport’s global body. “There is a thought that these championships should have prize money. I believe boxers — especially those coming from humble backgrounds — should be rewarded for their achievements. Of course, the Olympic movement is not about prize money; it is about pride and representing your country. But I still think athletes should be rewarded, and the Indian govt has a prize money scheme. Going forward, yes, we will certainly discuss prize money with World Boxing for future cycles,” he said.