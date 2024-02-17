শনিবার , ১৭ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৪ | ৪ঠা ফাল্গুন, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Indian players pay tribute to Dattajirao Gaekwad with black armbands in 3rd Test | Cricket News

Team India players were seen wearing black armbands on day three of the third Test against England in Rajkot to pay tribute to former India captain Dattajirao Gaekwad who died on Tuesday.
Gaekwad, who was India’s eldest Test cricketer at the time of his demise, passed away at the age of 95. He played 11 Tests and captained India during the 1959 tour of England.Under his leadership, Baroda also secured the Ranji Trophy in the 1957-58 season, defeating Services in the final.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Saturday that Team India would honour Dattajirao Gaekwad’s memory by wearing black armbands.

Meanwhile, India commenced the third day without star spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who has withdrawn from the ongoing match due to a family medical emergency.
On Friday, Ashwin claimed Zak Crawley’s wicket, marking his 500th wicket in Tests. He became the ninth Test bowler in history to achieve this milestone and the only Indian bowler to do so after Anil Kumble.
Day 2 concluded with England swiftly advancing to 207/2, narrowing the gap to just 238 runs behind India’s first-innings total of 445.





