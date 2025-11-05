Indian team to meet PM Modi Live Updates: World Cup champions to be felicitated today

বুধবার, ০৫ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৬:০২ অপরাহ্ন
  বুধবার, ৫ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
India meets PM Modi Live Updates: The Indian women’s cricket team touched down in New Delhi on Tuesday evening to a hero’s welcome following their historic 50-over World Cup triumph.

Under the leadership of Harmanpreet Kaur, the team clinched India’s maiden global women’s cricket title with a resounding 52-run win over South Africa in the final at Navi Mumbai on Sunday.

The victory has been hailed as a watershed moment in Indian cricket, symbolising years of dedication and progress in the women’s game.

Upon arrival at the Taj Palace Hotel, the players and support staff were greeted with rose petals and cheers, with stars like Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav, and Sneh Rana breaking into spontaneous dance to dhol beats.

Earlier in Mumbai, a large crowd gathered to see the team off, while in Delhi, strict security protocols limited public access at the General Aviation Terminal.

A special Star Air charter flight brought the champions from Mumbai to Delhi, with authorities ensuring heightened security around their arrival.

On Wednesday evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host and felicitate the victorious squad at his official residence, recognising their extraordinary achievement and contribution to Indian sports.

Following the event, players will return to their hometowns, except Shafali Verma, who will lead the North Zone in the Inter-Zonal T20 meet in Nagaland. The World Cup win has etched the team’s name in history, marking a new dawn for women’s cricket in India.

ODI World Cup-winning squad
Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues,Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Deepti Sharma,Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur,Radha Yadav, Kranti Gaud,Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur, Sneh Rana, Harleen Deol, Arundhati Reddy, Uma Chetry





