শনিবার , ২৩ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২৩
  খেলাধুলা

Indian winter sports legend Shiva Kesavan wearing WADA badge with honour at the Asian Games

সেপ্টেম্বর ২৩, ২০২৩ ১২:৪৩ অপরাহ্ণ
HANGZHOU: A familiar figure outside the Athletes Village, wearing a cap with ‘WADA‘ engraved on it, was looking for his ride.
A volunteer assisting him smiled and said “you are a celebrity” as the camera focused on India’s winter sports icon and luger Shiva Kesavan, who has ‘bobsled’ his way to join the team of World Anti Doping Agency (WADA) for this edition of the Asian Games in China, and possibly beyond.
“I got a call from WADA because I had had nominated myself as an athlete representative at the last Winter Olympics. I was noticed as somebody who wants to be out there and wants to work in this (sphere of anti-doping education). Therefore I got a call about a month back, asking me if I want to be part of this,” said Kesavan.

Asian Games: India’s ‘Mission 100’ in Hangzhou set to begin

The six-time Olympian, who was also the first athlete from India to compete in luge at the Winter Olympics, said his experience so far in sessions with the Indian athletes has shown him that doping education for them is still a work in progress.
“I feel there’s a lot of work that needs to be done in education because many of these arguments are new for Indian athletes. So there are a lot of doubts, a lot of suspicions, because there is a lot of stigma associated with doping. But the simple thing is if you are a clean athlete, you don’t need to be afraid of anything,” Kesavan said, sharing his thoughts from an Indian perspective.
“So WADA is not here to go and victimize athletes, but WADA is here to ensure that they are healthy and that the basis of sport is maintained.”
Kesavan is the only Indian in the WADA team working in this education programme in Hangzhou, and he hopes it will be a long-term assignment, including at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

“There are actually five athletes (in the WADA education team at Asian Games) from other countries in Asia, former Asian Champions from China, Singapore, Korea, myself and others have not yet come. I am probably the only winter sports athlete here,” added Kesavan.
Explaining the programme a little further, as he looked over his shoulder at the car waiting for him, Kesavan threw some more light on this assignment that he is part of. Meanwhile, a few Chinese journalists had also joined in to record his views.

“The basis of sport is fairness, and the value system of international sports is around respect and fair play. But as far as doping is concerned, more than education, we are talking about awareness, making sure athletes are aware of what they should and should not do, what are their responsibilities and also their rights when they face the situation of being tested or being exposed to questionable circumstances.
“So the important thing for us is to ensure that the athletes think of sport not just on the playing field, but first of all to become good human beings to live a long and healthy life and to bring honour to the country,” he concluded, and boarded his cab.





