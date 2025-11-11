মঙ্গলবার, ১১ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৬:৫৭ অপরাহ্ন
India's Aishwary Tomar clinches silver at Shooting World Championships | More sports News

  মঙ্গলবার, ১১ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar wins silver at ISSF World Championship. (Credits: X)

Indian Olympian Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar secured a silver medal in the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions at the ISSF World Championship on Tuesday, after equaling the world record in qualification with a score of 597-40x.In the final, Tomar shot 466.9 to finish behind China’s Yukun Liu, who scored 467.1. France’s Romain Aufrere took bronze with 454.8 points.The 24-year-old Indian shooter’s performance matched the world record during the qualification round of the prestigious tournament.Fellow Indian competitor Niraj Kumar also made it to the final with a qualification score of 592. Kumar finished fifth in the final with a score of 432.6.Tomar’s achievement marks a significant milestone in the competition, combining both record-equaling qualification performance and a podium finish in the final.





