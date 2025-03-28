Advertise here
শুক্রবার , ২৮ মার্চ ২০২৫ | ১৪ই চৈত্র, ১৪৩১ বঙ্গাব্দ
  খেলাধুলা

India's fastest man! Gurindervir Singh breaks 100m national record at Indian Grand Prix 1

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মার্চ ২৮, ২০২৫ ৬:৪০ অপরাহ্ণ
India’s fastest man! Gurindervir Singh breaks 100m national record at Indian Grand Prix 1 | More sports News

Gurindervir Singh created history by setting a new men’s 100m national record, clocking an impressive 10.20 seconds against strong competition at the Indian Grand Prix 1 on Friday.
The Punjab athlete, aged 24 and competing for Reliance, surpassed the previous national record of 10.23 seconds, established by Manikanta Hoblidhar in October 2023. Singh’s earlier personal best was 10.27 seconds, achieved in 2021.
Hoblidhar, also representing Reliance, secured second place with 10.22 seconds, improving his own national record by 0.01 seconds in the men’s 100m Final Race D.

Competing in adjacent lanes 5 and 6, Singh and Hoblidhar maintained equal pace initially, but Singh ultimately prevailed, beating the previous national record by 0.03 seconds.
Reliance dominated the podium as Amlan Borgohain claimed third position with a time of 10.43 seconds.


India’s fastest man! Gurindervir Singh breaks 100m national record at Indian Grand Prix 1 | More sports News
India’s fastest man! Gurindervir Singh breaks 100m national record at Indian Grand Prix 1 | More sports News
