India’s intra-squad game: Sarfaraz Khan slams century as Jasprit Bumrah goes wicketless in Beckenham | Cricket News

Sarfaraz Khan and Ravindra Jadeja during the intra-squad game. (Pic credit: BCCI)

NEW DELHI: Sarfaraz Khan continued his strong form in England with a blazing century for India A against the main Indian Test squad on Day 2 of the ongoing intra-squad warm-up game in Beckenham on Saturday. While the 27-year-old dazzled with a 76-ball 101, Jasprit Bumrah endured a quiet outing, finishing wicketless in his seven-over spell.India A ended Day 2 at 299/6 in reply to India’s 459, with Ishan Kishan unbeaten on 45 and Shardul Thakur on 19. The highlight of the day, however, was Sarfaraz’s explosive ton, laced with 15 fours and two sixes. He was eventually retired out to allow others a hit in the middle — a tactical call that didn’t diminish the impact of his knock.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!Sarfaraz’s latest hundred adds to his growing reputation in English conditions. He had earlier scored 92 against England Lions in an unofficial Test match, showcasing his talent ahead of India’s five-match Test series against England starting June 20.

Earlier in the innings, India A lost Ruturaj Gaikwad for a two-ball duck to Mohammed Siraj, caught behind by Rishabh Pant. But Abhimanyu Easwaran (39) and Sai Sudharsan (38) — both part of the upcoming Test squad — provided some stability.Among the Indian bowlers, Siraj (2/86) and Prasidh Krishna (2/41) made notable contributions, while Nitish Kumar Reddy picked up one wicket. However, India’s premier fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah failed to make an impact, conceding 36 runs in his seven overs without taking a wicket. Arshdeep Singh (0/52 in 12 overs) also went wicketless.India’s batting on Day 1 was anchored by half-centuries from captain Shubman Gill and KL Rahul, who looked fluent in the middle as the team builds towards the England Test challenge.