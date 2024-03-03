Indo-Caribbean Dandiya: MS Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo groove in style at Anant Ambani’s pre-wedding festivities | Off the field News

WATCH VIDEO

A galaxy of Indian and international stars from all walks of life have descended in Jamnagar to be part of the pre-wedding festivities for the marriage of Reliance Industries supremo Mukesh Ambani ‘s son Anant with Radhika Merchant, and a video capturing former India captain MS Dhoni and ex-Windies allrounder Dwayne bravo grooving has gone viral on social media.Dressed in traditional Indian attire, Dhoni and Bravo, who played together for the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League, were enjoying and dancing while playing dandiya (a folk dance originating from Gujarat) at one of the gala nights part of the lavish three-day affair.

Dhoni, along with his wife Sakshi, reached Jamnagar on Friday.

Also among the high-profile guests from the cricket world are batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, former India pacer Zaheer Khan and current India captain Rohit Sharma besides many more, and also international cricketers, including those who play for the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League.

The Mumbai Indians is owned by a subsidiary of Reliance Industries.

Several Bollywood celebrites, including Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, are also part of the pre-wedding gala.

To add more glitter to the presence of India’s silver screen and cricket stars, international singer Rihanna performed at one of the functions.

Also among the list of reportedly 1200 invitees are Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Sunder Pichai and Ivanka Trump.