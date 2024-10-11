Injury-hit Australia thrash ’embarrassing’ Pakistan at Women’s T20 World Cup | Cricket News

(Photo credit: T20 World Cup)

DUBAI: Defending champions Australia hammered Pakistan by nine wickets to extend their winning streak to 14 in the Women’s T20 World Cup and close in on a semi-final spot on Friday.

Spinner Ashleigh Gardner finished with figures of 4-21 in Dubai as six-time winners Australia bundled out Pakistan for 82 — the lowest team total in this edition.

Skipper Alyssa Healy hit 37 before retiring hurt as Australia romped home in 11 overs to stay unbeaten against Pakistan in the format.

But Healy injured her leg while going for a second run as she walked off in pain, becoming the second player injured after quick bowler Tayla Vlaeminck dislocated her shoulder while fielding in the first over of the match.

“Calf (injury of Healy), damage to be assessed,” said vice-captain Tahlia McGrath.

“It has been a big day for us and heartbroken for the two girls. We will find out in a few days.”

McGrath added: “The thing about this Australian side is how much depth we have got, captaincy-wise and wicketkeeper-wise, yeah, time to use it.”

Australia have been clinical in their three matches in Group A to extend their victory run in the tournament since 2020.

Pakistan, whose semi-final hopes have been seriously hit with their second loss in three matches, suffered a big blow when captain Fatima Sana flew back home ahead of the match after the death of her father.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Muneeba Ali took charge.

Invited to bat first, Pakistan lost regular wickets after left-arm spinner Sophie Molineux dismissed Ali, for seven, and pace bowler Megan Schutt had Sadaf Shamas caught behind for three.

Middle-order batter Aliya Riaz offered some resistance with her 26 but fell to Gardner as Pakistan’s innings ended in 19.5 overs.

“We are not up to the mark in batting. That’s not how you approach T20 cricket , it’s embarrassing and we need to change that and win games for Pakistan,” said Ali.

“Everybody needs to step up and we need to have the confidence to win the last game.”

Australia started strongly with Beth Mooney hitting Sadia Iqbal for three boundaries in the third over before the bowler had revenge in the next.

Mooney was caught out for 15 but Healy took charge before being retired hurt.

Ellyse Perry, on 22, and player of the match Gardner, on seven, took the team home.

Australia next take on India in a much-awaited clash on Sunday in Sharjah.

New Zealand will face Sri Lanka on Saturday in a key Group A clash as they and India could be one of the two teams from this group to move into the semi-finals.