Inside story of why Shreyas Iyer chose to stay back in Sydney for few more days | Cricket News

Shreyas Iyer (Pic credit: BCCI)

NEW DELHI: After spending a week in the hospital, out of which a few days were in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), India ODI vice-captain Shreyas Iyer was finally discharged on November 1 after a nasty fall during the third ODI vs Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!Iyer, however, will continue to stay in Sydney for the next “seven to ten days” for some follow-ups and will have his sister Shreshta by his side during the period. It is understood that the right-hander wants to spend some time by himself before returning back to India after the traumatic few days due to the blunt injury to his abdomen. While the medical team of the Indian cricket team ensured swift action after the fall, Iyer was not in a good state when he was rushed to hospital.

As TimesofIndia.com had reported earlier, his vitals dropped to dangerously low levels and normalcy was restored only after he received treatment at a specialist facility. There was a period where he was admitted to the ICU wing when the internal bleeding hadn’t stopped and he only had the Indian team doctor, who stayed back with him, and some friends, who happened to be in the city during that time.After that week, the last thing the right-hander wants is needless glare and attention, and doesn’t want to rush in taking that flight back to Mumbai. It is further learnt that return to cricket or rehabilitation is not the priority right now as all stakeholders are focussed on his complete well-being at the moment. The moment he gets back home, and normalcy resumes, is when the future course of action will be decided.“It is very premature to put a date on his return or chart the way forward from here on. Physical and mental well-being is of utmost importance right now and everything else will happen once that is achieved. There is no question of talking or thinking about cricket at the moment. It will be highly insensitive to do that. He has had a major bout with back injury in the past and this hasn’t been a pleasant experience too,” says a BCCI official.In a medical update issued by the BCCI, the Indian cricket board thanked the doctor in Sydney and the support they got from back home.“The BCCI extends its heartfelt gratitude to Dr Koroush Haghighi and his team in Sydney, along with Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala in India, for ensuring Shreyas received the best treatment for his injury. Shreyas will continue to stay in Sydney for his follow-up consultations and will return to India once he is deemed fit to fly,” read the statement.