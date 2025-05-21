Internet reacts after 14-year-old IPL sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi touches MS Dhoni’s feet | Cricket News

Vaibhav Suryavanshi (Screengrab)

NEW DELHI: A heartwarming moment after the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) match at Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday has captured the attention of cricket fans across the internet. Vaibhav Suryavanshi, the 14-year-old batting prodigy from Rajasthan Royals, touched MS Dhoni’s feet in a touching gesture of respect for the legendary Chennai Super Kings captain.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!The gesture came after Rajasthan Royals defeated Chennai Super Kings by six wickets in their final league match of IPL 2025. While the game itself was memorable, it was this post-match moment that stole the spotlight.Suryavanshi, who recently made headlines for becoming the youngest ever centurion in men’s T20 cricket, continues to impress both with his performances and humility. He smashed 101 off just 38 balls against Gujarat Titans earlier this season, marking the second-fastest century in IPL history.In Tuesday’s match, the young star once again played a crucial role, scoring a steady half-century to help Rajasthan chase down Chennai’s 188-run target with 17 balls remaining. RR, who had struggled to finish games this season, finally managed a convincing win, lifting them off the bottom of the table.

Greenstone Lobo predicts Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma’s ODI future

Chennai Super Kings, on the other hand, were restricted to 187-8 thanks to an impressive spell by Akash Madhwal, who picked up 3 wickets for 29 runs and halted CSK’s momentum in the final overs.While the match had major playoff implications, it was Suryavanshi’s respectful gesture towards Dhoni that fans couldn’t stop talking about. Social media quickly flooded with praise for the teenager’s humility and deep respect for one of cricket’s greatest icons.As Rajasthan ends its season on a high and Chennai fights to avoid a historic last-place finish, one thing is clear, Vaibhav Suryavanshi is a rising star with both talent and character.



Get IPL 2025 match schedules, squads, points table, and live scores for CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS, and RR. Check the latest IPL Orange Cap and Purple Cap standings.