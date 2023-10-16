সোমবার , ১৬ অক্টোবর ২০২৩ | ১লা কার্তিক, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

IOA must get behind government for strong 2036 Olympics bid by India: IOC | More sports News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
অক্টোবর ১৬, ২০২৩ ১২:১৮ অপরাহ্ণ
1697437088 photo



msid 104458463,imgsize 37014

MUMBAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement that India would be “very excited” to organise an edition of the Olympic Games in 2036 has set the ball rolling for the country to showcase its ability to organise global sporting events.
However, it’s the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) which will need to prepare a detailed roadmap and come up with a strong bid to outsmart 10 other countries, who are also interested in hosting the sporting extravaganza.
James Macleod, IOC’s director of Olympic solidarity, NOC relations and Olympism365, said that for India to realise its Olympic ambitions, the IOA and national sports federations (NSFs) must get behind the government by putting their respective houses in order to have a “serious conversation” in this direction with the IOC.“Whenever we work with a country to host the Games, we work through with the NOC and it must be a strong partner for the IOC. We need to make sure that they have good relations with the government and that was the part of discussions we had here to make sure that the government and IOA work very closely for the bid.
“We are pleased with the announcement made by the Indian PM and that is a great signal that the government is interested in organising it. But it’s also true that to have full support, the IOA and NSFs must have to get behind the bid to get up to the required standards to be able to have these conversations with the IOC for us to make a right decision,” Macleod told TOI.
Mark Adams, director of communications at the IOC, said that the bidding process has to be sustainable, significantly cutting down the cost for potential hosts.
“For example, the Paris organisers have 95 percent of the venues already in existence. In Los Angeles, everything is already there. They did not have to build a single thing for the Games. But that doesn’t mean that you have to have a very good legacy. If a few of the cities in India say that we want to really improve our sporting infrastructure and are going to invest the money anyway…that won’t stop the bid. We are trying to find what works for you all from cities to region and country.”





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm Mujib BioPic at CTG Cinema Hall 16 10 2023
চট্টগ্রামে হলবিমুখ দর্শককে হলে ফেরাল ‘মুজিব’
বাংলাদেশ
1697494852 photo
Australia revive ODI World Cup campaign with five-wicket win over Sri Lanka | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
sanj 2023 09 17T065458.250
কোন খাবারে ঘুম আসে? কোন খাবার ঘুম তাড়ায়? দেখে নিন তালিকা… Which food helps to get sleep which keeps you stay awake see the list – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
whatsapp image 2023 10 16 at 10.01.58 pm 2023 10 b4ee1ef9e8b66833886f097ec9f6c662
Deepika Padukone Turns Heads In A Racy, Backless Top As She Steps Out For Dinner In Mumbai; Watch
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
mughlai mutton

জামাইয়ের পাতে দিন মুঘলাই মাটন, how to make mughlai mutton– News18 Bangla

 Samsung Galaxy M53 5G

Samsung Galaxy M53 5G Smartphone India Launch Date Revealed: All Details

 wm Imran Khan

অনাস্থা প্রস্তাব খারিজ, পার্লামেন্ট ভেঙে দেওয়ার পরামর্শ ইমরানের

 rrr 3

RRR First Review Says Ram Charan-Jr NTR Are Deadly Combo; Shraddha Kapoor And Rohan Shrestha Split?

 Jhenidah accident death Photo 09 09 22

কালীগঞ্জে মায়ের কোল থেকে পড়ে চাকায় পিষ্ট হয়ে শিশু নিহত

 Dominos Pizza 1

এবার পুজোয় স্বাদের স্বাধীনতা! কাসুন্দি, কষা থেকে মালাই চিকেন, দেশি স্বাদ বিদেশি পিৎজায় – News18 Bangla

 23 3

হোসেনি দালানে বোমা হামলা: আরমানের ১০ ও কবিরের ৭ বছরের কারাদণ্ড – Corporate Sangbad

 laptop

ল্যাপটপ স্লো হয়ে গিয়েছে? সহজ উপায়ে এই মুশকিল আসান করা সম্ভব – News18 Bangla

 prothomalo bangla 2022 08 0311b2a3 36db 4a1b 9b77 2a6084430fd2 grafter 01.webp

ঢাকায় পুলিশের অভিযানে গ্রেপ্তার ৪২

 wm fire in Kolkata

কলকাতায় হোটেলে আগুন, বাংলাদেশি বৃদ্ধা নিহত