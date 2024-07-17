IOA releases list of 117 athletes, 140 support staff for Olympics; shot-putter Abha Khatua missing | Paris Olympics 2024 News

NEW DELHI: India’s final contingent for the upcoming Paris Olympics has been approved by the sports ministry, consisting of 117 athletes accompanied by 140 support staff and officials.
Among the support personnel, 72 have been granted government funding to cater to the needs of the participating sportspersons.
Notably absent from the list is shot putter Abha Khatua, who had secured her qualification through the world rankings quota.
Khatua’s name was unexpectedly omitted from the World Athletics‘ list of Olympic participants a few days prior, leading to her exclusion from the Indian contingent without any official explanation provided.
“The permissible limit for stay of support personnel in the Games Village against accreditation as per norms of the Paris Organising Committee for the 2024 Olympic Games is 67 including 11 1OA Contingent Officials, which includes five Medical Team Members,” stated a letter from the ministry to the Indian Olympic Association President P T Usha.
“For catering to the requirements of the athletes, additional coaches and other support staff numbering 72 have been approved at cost to the Government and arrangements for their stay have been made in Hotels/in locations outside the Games Village,” it added.
The Indian contingent for the upcoming Olympics will be led by the athletics team, comprising 29 athletes, including 11 women and 18 men. The shooting team will have the second-largest representation with 21 members, closely followed by the hockey team with 19 players.
Eight table tennis players will be part of the Indian squad, while the badminton team will consist of seven members, including two-time Olympic medallist P V Sindhu.
The wrestling, archery, and boxing teams will each have six representatives.
Golf will have four participants, tennis will have three, and swimming and sailing will each have two competitors.
Equestrian, judo, rowing, and weightlifting will each have one representative in the Indian contingent.
In the previous Olympics held in Tokyo, India sent a 119-member contingent and achieved its best-ever performance, securing seven medals, including the historic javelin throw gold by Neeraj Chopra.
