IPL 2023 auction on December 23 in Kochi, 991 players sign up | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: A total of 991 players have signed up for the Indian Premier League 2023 auction which will take place on December 23 in Kochi.
The players’ registration for the auction closed on November 30 and a total of 714 Indian and 277 overseas players have put their name in the fray.
The players will be filling in 87 available slots across 10 franchises.
The players include 185 capped, 786 uncapped and 20 from Associate Nations.
Among the overall 991 sign ups, 19 players are capped Indians, 166 capped internationals, 604 India uncapped players and 88 uncapped internationals.
