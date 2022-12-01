বৃহস্পতিবার , ১ ডিসেম্বর ২০২২ | ১৬ই অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

IPL 2023 auction on December 23 in Kochi, 991 players sign up | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ডিসেম্বর ১, ২০২২ ১০:৩৫ অপরাহ্ণ
1669912516 photo


NEW DELHI: A total of 991 players have signed up for the Indian Premier League 2023 auction which will take place on December 23 in Kochi.
The players’ registration for the auction closed on November 30 and a total of 714 Indian and 277 overseas players have put their name in the fray.
The players will be filling in 87 available slots across 10 franchises.
The players include 185 capped, 786 uncapped and 20 from Associate Nations.
Among the overall 991 sign ups, 19 players are capped Indians, 166 capped internationals, 604 India uncapped players and 88 uncapped internationals.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm CTGNEWS 1
পহেলা ডিসেম্বরকে ‘মুক্তিযোদ্ধা দিবস’ ঘোষণার দাবি
বাংলাদেশ
1669912516 photo
IPL 2023 auction on December 23 in Kochi, 991 players sign up | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
child health
সন্তানের মন খারাপ? একদম অবহেলা করবেন না, মারাত্মক বিপদ হতে পারে, জানুন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
vivek ayesha omar
Vivek Agnihotri Responds to Nadav Lapid’s Apology; Ayesha Omar Addresses Plans To Marry Shoaib Malik
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Slower Masturbation Techniques, Increased Foreplay Can Help Men with Problems of Premature Ejaculation, Writes Expert
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
aksdhasd
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
ctg 202108121348411 20210817074213

টিকার আওতায় দেশের ১ কোটি ৯৬ লাখ ৭১ হাজার ৬২০ জন

 jio 2 2

ধামাকা অফার! এবার ক্যাশব্যাক প্রিপেইড প্ল্যান নিয়ে হাজির জিও– News18 Bangla

 WhatsApp Image 2021 11 19 at 2.24.06 PM

২০২৪ সালের মধ্যে শতভাগ জন্ম-মৃত্যু নিবন্ধন নিশ্চিত করতে চায় সরকার: স্থানীয় সরকার মন্ত্রী

 sharvari wagh and sunny kaushal

Is Bunty Aur Babli 2 Actress Sharvari Wagh Really Dating Sunny Kaushal?

 Eerkh8AXYAA0PQU

স্যামসং-এর নির্ধারিত ফোন ব্যবহার করুন ৷ যদি পছন্দ না হয় ব্যবহার করেও ফেরৎ দিতে পারেন ৷ Use anyone of these phone, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 if not liked can returned by 15 days. – News18 Bangla

 sleepless nights

Shahid Kapoor’s OTT Film a Remake of French Action Thriller Sleepless Nights?

 IMG 20220907 WA0045

কর্মশালায় নারীরা শোনালেন উদ্যোক্তা হওয়ার গল্প

 corona v 1

Coronavirus reinfection – Impact of covid 19 reinfection can harm your body silently swd Coronavirus reinfection : একাধিকবার করোনা আক্রান্ত হচ্ছেন? এর জেরে নিঃশব্দে শরীরে কী কী বিপদ হচ্ছে জানেন? – News18 Bangla

 received 2974241242866304 1

মেলান্দহ রিপোর্টার্স ইউনিটির ৯ম প্রতিষ্ঠাবার্ষিকী

 wm Sylhet 1. bidisha ok sxk

বিদিশার নেতৃত্বাধীন জাপার কাউন্সিল ডিসেম্বরে