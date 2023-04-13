বৃহস্পতিবার , ১৩ এপ্রিল ২০২৩ | ৩০শে চৈত্র, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
IPL 2023, CSK vs RR: Sanju Samson fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over-rate | Cricket News

1681363204 photo



msid 99452455,imgsize 127302

NEW DELHI: Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson has been fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match against Chennai Super Kings at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
“As it was the team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, captain Sanju Samson was fined Rs 12 lakhs,” read an IPL media advisory.
Rajasthan Royals had pulled off a last-ball win over CSK on Tuesday with Sandeep Sharma bowling a brilliant 20th over to deny M S Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja.
It was Rajasthan Royals’ third win in four games while CSK suffered their second loss of the season.
(With inputs from PTI)





