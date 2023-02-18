শনিবার , ১৮ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৩ | ৫ই ফাল্গুন, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
IPL 2023: Full league stage schedule for Mumbai Indians, matches timings, venues and full squad | Cricket News

1676669976 photo


NEW DELHI: Five-time champions Mumbai Indians will look for a fresh start after a couple of below-par seasons when they begin their campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore starting April 2 in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League.
After claiming their fifth title in 2020, Mumbai had a fifth placed finish in 2021. But what followed the next season came as a big surprise for many as Rohit Sharma and co. ended last on the table in 2022.
Plagued with injuries and weak bowling attack and an un-set playing XI Mumbai had a torrid last season. But with the deadly combination of Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer likely to be available for the entire tournament and a wide array of dynamic batters, an exciting roster awaits the Mumbai-based franchise.
Mumbai find themselves in Group A alongside Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals, and Lucknow Super Giants. The team will play the other five teams in Group B twice and the remaining four teams in their group once, making it a total of 14 league games.
Here’s a look at Mumbai Indians’ complete league stage schedule for IPL 2023.
Match 1, April 2, Sunday: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore at 7:30 PM IST
Match 2, April 8, Saturday: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST
Match 3, April 11, Tuesday: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi at 7:30 PM IST
Match 4, April 16, Sunday: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai at 3:30 PM IST
Match 5, April 18, Tuesday: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad at 7:30 PM IST
Match 6, April 22, Saturday: Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST
Match 7, April 25, Tuesday: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad at 7:30 PM IST
Match 8, April 30, Sunday: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST
Match 9, May 3, Wednesday: Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings at PCA Stadium in Mohali at 7:30 PM IST
Match 10, May 6, Saturday: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai at 3:30 PM IST
Match 11, May 9, Tuesday: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST
Match 12, May 12, Friday: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST
Match 13, May 16, Tuesday: Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow SuperGiants at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow at 7:30 PM IST
Match 14, May 21, Sunday: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai at 3:30 PM IST

