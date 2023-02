IPL 2023: Full league stage schedule for Mumbai Indians, matches timings, venues and full squad | Cricket News

Here’s a look at Mumbai Indians’ complete league stage schedule for

NEW DELHI: Five-time champions Mumbai Indians will look for a fresh start after a couple of below-par seasons when they begin their campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore starting April 2 in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League After claiming their fifth title in 2020, Mumbai had a fifth placed finish in 2021. But what followed the next season came as a big surprise for many as Rohit Sharma and co. ended last on the table in 2022.Plagued with injuries and weak bowling attack and an un-set playing XI Mumbai had a torrid last season. But with the deadly combination of Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer likely to be available for the entire tournament and a wide array of dynamic batters, an exciting roster awaits the Mumbai-based franchise.Mumbai find themselves in Group A alongside Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals, and Lucknow Super Giants. The team will play the other five teams in Group B twice and the remaining four teams in their group once, making it a total of 14 league games.: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore at 7:30 PM IST: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi at 7:30 PM IST: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai at 3:30 PM IST: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad at 7:30 PM IST: Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad at 7:30 PM IST: Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST: Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings at PCA Stadium in Mohali at 7:30 PM IST: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai at 3:30 PM IST: Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST: Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai at 7:30 PM IST: Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow SuperGiants at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow at 7:30 PM IST: Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai at 3:30 PM IST