IPL 2023: Full league stage schedule for Mumbai Indians, matches timings, venues and full squad | Cricket News

Here’s a look at Mumbai Indians’ complete league stage schedule for

IPL 2023

.

Match 1, April 2, Sunday

Match 2, April 8, Saturday

Match 3, April 11, Tuesday

Match 4, April 16, Sunday

Match 5, April 18, Tuesday

Match 6, April 22, Saturday

Match 7, April 25, Tuesday

Match 8, April 30, Sunday

Match 9, May 3, Wednesday

Match 10, May 6, Saturday

Match 11, May 9, Tuesday

Match 12, May 12, Friday

Match 13, May 16, Tuesday

Match 14, May 21, Sunday