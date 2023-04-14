শুক্রবার , ১৪ এপ্রিল ২০২৩ | ১লা বৈশাখ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

IPL 2023: Growing injury to pacers leaves Chennai Super Kings in tight corner | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
এপ্রিল ১৪, ২০২৩ ১১:২৩ পূর্বাহ্ণ
1681449835 photo


CHENNAI: Chennai Super Kings have been slightly inconsistent so far in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and it may become a dogfight for them to make the Playoffs.
While the batting is still holding up, what’s really hurting CSK is the injury to their key pace bowlers. Sisanda Magala, their new death bowling expert from South Africa, suffered a split webbing while taking a catch off R Ashwin’s bowling on Wednesday and coach Stephen Fleming feels he will be out for at least two weeks.
IPL 2023 SCHEDULE | IPL 2023 POINTS TABLE
Before that, CSK had their premier paceman Deepak Chahar ruled out for the near future with a hamstring pull. Left-arm pacer Mukesh Choudhary, who had shaped up well in the last IPL, has already been ruled out while Simarjeet Singh, another interesting prospect, is also likely to take a minimum of 10 more days to be back in action.
Ben Stokes, meanwhile, has suffered a toe injury that kept him out of the last two games. “He is recovering day by day and we will have to see how he shapes up,” Fleming said.

16
taboola.com,1209195,DIRECT,c228e6794e811952 spotx.tv,71451,RESELLER spotxchange.com,71451,RESELLER pubmatic.com,156307,RESELLER appnexus.com,3364,RESELLER indexexchange.com,183756,RESELLER contextweb.com,560382,RESELLER tremorhub.com,z87wm,RESELLER rubiconproject.com,16698,RESELLER openx.com,539154393,RESELLER freewheel.tv,799921,RESELLER smartadserver.com,3563,RESELLER beachfront.com,13749,RESELLER emxdgt.com,1643,RESELLER improvedigital.com,1577,RESELLER video.unrulymedia.com,1166984029,RESELLER inmobi.com,a985e39014a94721a8e97c929d32ef9d,RESELLER pubnative.net,1007180,RESELLER smaato.com,1100047487,RESELLER synacor.com,82376,RESELLER sonobi.com,9a1db44c9c,RESELLER yahoo.com,59189,RESELLER imds.tv,82376,RESELLER yahoo.com,59177,RESELLER vidoomy.com,2717565,RESELLER

Even if he gets fit, it is a matter of conjecture whether Stokes will bowl again in IPL, especially with the Ashes just round the corner. “We are really operating on thin resources. Some of our bowlers are coming on the back of big domestic seasons and are a little broken,” Fleming said.
While playing at Chepauk, the injury woes are going to be less of an issue because the pitch will be slow and spin-friendly and there are good spinners in their ranks. But on good batting pitches, the challenge will be immense.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

received 1427016214777642
আনোয়ারায় প্রেসক্লাবের উদ্যোগে ঈদ উপহার বিতরণ
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
mallikarjun kharge
Culture of ‘forcing Silence’, Branding People ‘anti-nationals’ Dangerous Trend, Will Finish Democracy: Kharge
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm CTG 3 13 April 2023
বর্ষবরণের অপেক্ষায় চট্টগ্রাম, চলছে মঙ্গল শোভাযাত্রার প্রস্তুতি
বাংলাদেশ
1681449835 photo
IPL 2023: Growing injury to pacers leaves Chennai Super Kings in tight corner | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
wm babulsupriyo

তৃণমূলের জাতীয় মুখপাত্র বাবুল সুপ্রিয়

 wm iranibrahim1

ইরানের অষ্টম প্রেসিডেন্ট হিসেবে ইব্রাহিম রাইসির শপথ

 national cancer day

9 Symptoms Of Cancer Women Should Be Aware Of

 wm Dr Dipu Moni File Photo 25 11 2020

বিজ্ঞানসম্মতভাবে সিদ্ধান্ত নিতে হবে— শিক্ষামন্ত্রী

 1628397535 cat and dog

International Cat Day 2021: Dogs vs Cats Debate: A Temporary Trivia or An Everlasting Enigma?

 wm LifeStyle Sustho Thakun Meditation

মনের সুস্থতায় মেডিটেশন

 639060 168

পাঁচ জন বাঙালির নামে পাঁচটি নতুন ভবন উৎসর্গ করা হলো ব্রিটেনে

 received 887878875828978

চট্টগ্রামের বাঁশখালী বিশেষ অভিযানে আগ্নেয়াস্ত্রসহ ০১ জন অস্ত্রধারী সন্ত্রাসী গ্রেফতার।

 SR cattering ecommerce ecommerce barta

ফুড চেইন ইন্ডাস্ট্রির পরিচিত নাম এস আর ক্যাটারিং

 premier bank

বিনিয়োগকারীদের বিও হিসাবে লভ্যাংশ পাঠিয়েছে প্রিমিয়ার ব্যাংক – Corporate Sangbad