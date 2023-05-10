IPL 2023: “Suryakumar Yadav gave me confidence”, says Mumbai Indians’ Nehal Wadhera | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: Mumbai Indians young batsman Nehal Wadhera said batting with Suryakumar Yadav gave him confidence against Royal Challengers Bangalore Suryakumar smashed a brilliant 83 off 35 balls, while Wadhera scored an unbeaten 52 off 34 balls as Mumbai Indians defeated RCB by six wickets. With this win, MI moved to the third spot with 12 points.

“It was fun batting up the order, earlier I was batting down. I got an opportunity to bat up and I got back-to-back fifties. I am happy with my fifty but I am more happy that my team won and I hope we continue to do so. I have the confidence within me that if I keep on batting till the end, I can finish the game for the team,” said Nehal in a post-match presentation.

01:39 MI vs RCB IPL 2023 Highlights: Suryakumar's blitz fires Mumbai to third spot

“Surya bhai (Suryakumar Yadav) is a top-class player and I also try to copy some of his shots but I cannot. While he was batting I was talking to him and he was saying ‘keep playing, keep playing’ and he was giving me confidence. He told me, ‘If both of us bat till the 15th-16th over, we can finish the game even early.’ And that’s what we did. In the previous game which I played against CSK, I played a scoop. Earlier I did not play, after seeing Surya bhai bat, I also learned from him and I am very happy,” he added.

1/ 13 IPL 2023: Suryakumar Yadav blitz helps Mumbai Indians thrash Royal Challengers Bangalore Show Captions <p>Suryakumar Yadav hammered 83 off 35 balls as Mumbai Indians thrashed Royal Challengers Bangalore by six wickets on Tuesday to jump from eighth to third in the IPL points table. Photo credit: Raju Shinde</p> <p>RCB skipper Faf du Plessis (65) and Glenn Maxwell (68) lit up the first innings after put into bat. Photo credit: Raju Shinde</p> <p>The in-form Du Plessis survived a dropped catch on nought before he hit back and registered his sixth half-century of the season. Photo credit: Raju Shinde</p> <p>Maxwell greeted Chris Jordan with two sixes in his opening over but the pace bowler pulled things back in his final two and dismissed Dinesh Karthik (30). Photo credit: Raju Shinde</p> <p>Jason Behrendorff struck early with two wickets including that of Virat Kohli (1), as he returned figures of 3/36. </p> <p>At 16/2, Du Plessis and Maxwell combined to punish the Mumbai attack, hitting seven sixes between them in their fourth century partnership of the season. Photo credit: Raju Shinde</p> <p>Chasing 200 to win, Suryakumar put on a blistering stand of 140 with Nehal Wadhera (52*), as Mumbai romped home with 21 balls to spare at Wankhede Stadium. Photo credit: Raju Shinde</p> <p>Suryakumar’s blitz laced with six sixes was his IPL best and made RCB’s 199/6 look a small total. Photo credit: Raju Shinde</p> <p>Opener Ishan Kishan hit a quick-fire 42 but Mumbai slipped to 52/2 when skipper Rohit Sharma fell for seven to extend his batting slump. Photo credit: Raju Shinde</p> <p>However, Suryakumar and the left-handed Wadhera soon revived the chase and took the attack to the opposition. </p> <p>Once settled, Suryakumar burst into life to reach his 50 in 26 balls and kept up the charge with a string of sixes and fours. </p> <p>Suryakumar fell with his team needing eight more to win and Tim David got out for a duck, but Wadhera hit the winning six to bring up his fifty. Photo credit: Raju Shinde</p>

Wadhera has scored 183 runs in six innings across nine matches at an average of 36.60 and a strike rate of 147.58. He has scored two half-centuries, with best score of 64.