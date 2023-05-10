IPL 2023: “Suryakumar Yadav gave me confidence”, says Mumbai Indians’ Nehal Wadhera | Cricket News

Suryakumar smashed a brilliant 83 off 35 balls, while Wadhera scored an unbeaten 52 off 34 balls as Mumbai Indians defeated RCB by six wickets. With this win, MI moved to the third spot with 12 points.
“It was fun batting up the order, earlier I was batting down. I got an opportunity to bat up and I got back-to-back fifties. I am happy with my fifty but I am more happy that my team won and I hope we continue to do so. I have the confidence within me that if I keep on batting till the end, I can finish the game for the team,” said Nehal in a post-match presentation.
“Surya bhai (Suryakumar Yadav) is a top-class player and I also try to copy some of his shots but I cannot. While he was batting I was talking to him and he was saying ‘keep playing, keep playing’ and he was giving me confidence. He told me, ‘If both of us bat till the 15th-16th over, we can finish the game even early.’ And that’s what we did. In the previous game which I played against CSK, I played a scoop. Earlier I did not play, after seeing Surya bhai bat, I also learned from him and I am very happy,” he added.
Wadhera has scored 183 runs in six innings across nine matches at an average of 36.60 and a strike rate of 147.58. He has scored two half-centuries, with best score of 64.