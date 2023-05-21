রবিবার , ২১ মে ২০২৩ | ৭ই জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
IPL 2023: We were put under lot of pressure but we never gave up, says Krunal Pandya

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মে ২১, ২০২৩ ১:১৫ অপরাহ্ণ
NEW DELHI: Lucknow Super Giants captain Krunal Pandya praised his team’s fighting spirit following their thrilling one-run victory over the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL. This crucial win propelled them to the IPL playoffs.
Lucknow Super Giants faced a setback when their regular captain, KL Rahul, was ruled out of the tournament due to a right thigh injury sustained during a match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. In Rahul’s absence, Krunal Pandya took on the responsibility of captaincy and performed admirably, leading the team to the playoffs.

Lucknow Super Giants beat Kolkata Knight Riders to enter IPL play-offs

Lucknow Super Giants beat Kolkata Knight Riders to enter IPL play-offs

Krunal’s leadership skills and ability to inspire his team to fight till the end were evident in this close encounter against the Kolkata Knight Riders. The victory showcased the resilience and determination of the Lucknow Super Giants, who overcame challenges to secure their place in the playoffs of the IPL.
“First reaction is satisfaction. We never gave up, we were put under lot of pressure but credit to the boys,” he said at the post-match presentation.
“At one stage, they were 61/1 but I’ve seen it before that at this level 2-3 tight overs and we’re in the game. And there was some grip for the spinners as well.”

IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants edge Kolkata Knight Riders by 1 run to enter playoffs

Krunal was in awe of KKR left-handed batter Rinku Singh‘s big-hitting abilities.
“Rinku has been special this year, every game when he’s there you can’t take it easy,” he said.
A disappointing KKR skipper Nitish Rana hopes to come back stronger next season after learning lessons from a disappointing outing this year.

“The result wasn’t in our favour, but there are a lot of positives from the season. Hopefully we come back as a better team,” he said.
“You have to win back-to-back, and I feel bad since we had the ability finish games off.”

Nitish too was full of praise about Rinku’s performance.
“Looks like I have spoken Rinku all 14 times that I have held the mic after a match! I really don’t have words to define him. If he can bat that way in that situation, then he can do anything,” he said.
(With PTI inputs)

