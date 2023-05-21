IPL 2023: We were put under lot of pressure but we never gave up, says Krunal Pandya

01:48 Lucknow Super Giants beat Kolkata Knight Riders to enter IPL play-offs

NEW DELHI: Lucknow Super Giants captain Krunal Pandya praised his team’s fighting spirit following their thrilling one-run victory over the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL. This crucial win propelled them to the IPL playoffs.Lucknow Super Giants faced a setback when their regular captain, KL Rahul , was ruled out of the tournament due to a right thigh injury sustained during a match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore . In Rahul’s absence, Krunal Pandya took on the responsibility of captaincy and performed admirably, leading the team to the playoffs.

Krunal’s leadership skills and ability to inspire his team to fight till the end were evident in this close encounter against the Kolkata Knight Riders. The victory showcased the resilience and determination of the Lucknow Super Giants, who overcame challenges to secure their place in the playoffs of the IPL.

“First reaction is satisfaction. We never gave up, we were put under lot of pressure but credit to the boys,” he said at the post-match presentation.

“At one stage, they were 61/1 but I’ve seen it before that at this level 2-3 tight overs and we’re in the game. And there was some grip for the spinners as well.”

1/ 11 IPL 2023: Lucknow Super Giants edge Kolkata Knight Riders by 1 run to enter playoffs Show Captions <p>Lucknow Super Giants survived an unbeaten blitz of 67 by Rinku Singh to edge Kolkata Knight Riders by one run and qualify for the playoffs on Saturday. </p> <p>Nicholas Pooran guided Lucknow to 176/8, a total that was threatened by Rinku, who smashed four sixes in his 33-ball knock but Kolkata ended on 175/7. </p> <p>Nicholas Pooran resurrected Lucknow from a precarious 73/5 by smashing five sixes and four boundaries in his knock of 58 off 30 balls. </p> <p>Quinton de Kock struggled to 28 off 27 balls before he was caught in the deep while going for a slog sweep against Varun Chakarvarthy’s googly. </p> <p>Marcus Stoinis was undone by a sharp bouncer from Vaibhav Arora (2/30) to get caught off his gloves for zero. </p> <p>In reply, Jason Roy (45), and Venkatesh Iyer (24) gave Kolkata a brisk start in their stand of 61 in 5.5 overs before the Lucknow spinners hit back. </p> <p>Kolkata lost track after Roy’s wicket but Rinku made Kolkata dream again even when they needed 40 off the last two overs. </p> <p>Rinku crashed 67 runs off 33 balls and nearly pulled off a sensational win for Kolkata to overhaul Lucknow’s total of 176/8. </p> <p>Rinku hit 20 off Naveen-ul-Haq in the penultimate over, and in the last over Yash Thakur conceded two sixes and a four off the final three balls. </p> <p>Ravi Bishnoi (2/23) and Krishnappa Gowtham (1/26) tied down Kolkata brilliantly in the middle overs as the hosts ended at 175/7. </p>

Krunal was in awe of KKR left-handed batter Rinku Singh ‘s big-hitting abilities.

“Rinku has been special this year, every game when he’s there you can’t take it easy,” he said.

A disappointing KKR skipper Nitish Rana hopes to come back stronger next season after learning lessons from a disappointing outing this year.

“The result wasn’t in our favour, but there are a lot of positives from the season. Hopefully we come back as a better team,” he said.

“You have to win back-to-back, and I feel bad since we had the ability finish games off.”

Nitish too was full of praise about Rinku’s performance.

“Looks like I have spoken Rinku all 14 times that I have held the mic after a match! I really don’t have words to define him. If he can bat that way in that situation, then he can do anything,” he said.

(With PTI inputs)