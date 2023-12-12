IPL 2024 Auction: Travis Head, Harry Brook in Rs 2 crore bracket as 333 players to go under the hammer | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: England’s star batter Harry Brook and Australia’s World-Cup winning all-rounder Travis Head have placed themselves in the top bracket of Rs 2 crore for the upcoming IPL 2024 auction to be held in Dubai A total of 333 cricketers will go under the gavel at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena on December 19. The auction will start at 2:30PM IST.“Out of 333 players, 214 are Indians and 119 are overseas players of which 2 players are from associate nations.The total capped players are 116, uncapped players are 215 and 2 from associate nations,” stated an IPL media release.“A maximum of 77 slots are now available with up to 30 being slotted for overseas players. 23 players chose to be slotted in the highest bracket of Rs 2 crore while 13 players are in the auction list with a base price of Rs 1.5 crore,” the statement further said.

Seamers Harshal Patel and Shardul Thakur along with veteran pacer Umesh Yadav are the three Indian capped players who are in the highest base price bracket of Rs 2 crore.

Harshal, during an auction two years back, had gone for Rs 10.75 crore, after a stellar IPL season that also saw him get into the national team.

Last year’s runners-up Gujarat Titans have the biggest purse available of Rs 38.15 crore followed by Sunrisers Hyderabad Rs 34 crore. The 10 franchises can collectively spent up to Rs 262.95 crore.

Someone, on whom all eyes will be trained is New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra, who has a modest base price of Rs 50 lakh.

Among the South African players, who could attract attention are pacer Gerald Coetzee and batter Rassie van der Dussen.

Someone who can evoke a lot of interest will be unknown keeper-batter from England Tom-Kohler Cadmore, who has a base price of Rs 40 lakh and has been known for his big-hitting prowess across the leagues.

There is Wanindu Hasaranga at a base price of Rs 1.5 crore, back in the auction pool along with teammate and find of the World Cup, Dilshan Madushanka, who can attract some handsome bids.

The usual suspects like Shivam Mavi, Kartik Tyagi, the ever-injured Kamlesh Nagarkoti, all young pacers, who believe in plying their trade from IPL to IPL, are priced between Rs 20 to Rs 30 lakh.

(With PTI Inputs)