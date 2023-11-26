রবিবার , ২৬ নভেম্বর ২০২৩ | ১১ই অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
IPL 2024 Players Retention Live: Hardik Pandya on focus on the last day of retention

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
নভেম্বর ২৬, ২০২৩ ২:৪৩ অপরাহ্ণ
LIVE NOW

THE TIMES OF INDIA | Nov 26, 2023, 14:08:37 IST

IPL 2024 Transfer Players Live Updates: The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises are gearing up for the much-anticipated moment of announcing their retention list ahead of the IPL 2024 Auction on Sunday.

Eyes are particularly on marquee players, and the focus is on Gujarat Titans’ skipper, Hardik Pandya, among others, whose fate will be revealed once the retention list is made public in the evening.

The IPL 2024 Retention show is scheduled to be live on JioCinema & Star Sports, following the conclusion of the retention deadline. Fans and cricket enthusiasts are eager to see which players will continue to represent their respective franchises in the upcoming season.

The IPL Auction for the 2024 season is set to take place in Dubai on December 19, adding an extra layer of excitement as teams strategize and build their squads for the highly anticipated tournament.
