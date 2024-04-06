শনিবার , ৬ এপ্রিল ২০২৪ | ২৩শে চৈত্র, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  খেলাধুলা

IPL 2024: Records Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis smashed against Rajasthan Royals | Cricket News

এপ্রিল ৬, ২০২৪ ১০:২৩ অপরাহ্ণ
NEW DELHI: With their team searching for a much-needed victory, Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis rose to the occasion and smashed quite a few records in Royal Challengers Bengaluru‘s match against Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday.
Put into bat by Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson, Kohli and Du Plessis put up a 125-run opening stand in a brilliant display of power-hitting.
The 125-run partnership was not only the highest partnership of IPL 2024, but Kohli and du Plessis added more runs today (as a pair) than they collectively managed across the last four innings (124).

This is the 47th century partnership for RCB in the IPL, well clear of the next best (38 by CSK). 15 of them have come for the opening wicket, which is bettered only by CSK (16).
The 125-run stand between Kohli and Du Plessis is the second highest 100-plus opening stand in RR vs RCB IPL matches, the highest being the unbeaten 181-run stand between Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal in 2021.
Virat Kohli is now involved in most 100-plus partnerships (28) in the IPL for any wicket. Also, Kohli is involved in 11 100-plus opening partnerships in the IPL, which is matched by Chris Gayle and bettered only by David Warner (14).

Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis are at the third spot when it comes to most 100-plus opening partnerships in the IPL (5) and at the fourth spot for most 100-plus partnerships in the IPL for any wicket (6).
Virat smashed his 8th IPL 100 off 67 balls, that was his 9th in T20 cricket and the first against Rajasthan Royals.
Virat remained unbeaten on 113 off 72 balls and his knock was studded with 4 sixes and 12 fours, powering RCB to 183/3.





