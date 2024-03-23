IPL 2024: Virat Kohli’s aggressive send-off to Rachin Ravindra sparks controversy | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: The Indian Premier League IPL ) 2024 commenced with an electrifying encounter at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, where defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) clinched a dramatic six-wicket victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Friday.CSK chased down RCB’s total of 173 with eight balls to spare, marking a thrilling start to the season.Amidst the intense contest, a viral moment involving former RCB captain Virat Kohli garnered attention on social media.Kohli’s animated reaction, captured by the camera, sparked controversy as he appeared to deliver an aggressive send-off to IPL debutant and CSK opener Rachin Ravindra after the latter’s dismissal.

CSK’s victory not only marked a successful start to their title defense but also extended their remarkable winning streak against RCB at Chepauk. The win secured CSK’s eighth consecutive victory over RCB at the venue, reaffirming their dominance in head-to-head encounters.

While CSK celebrated their triumph, Kohli’s return to competitive cricket saw him facing challenges, managing a modest 20-ball 21 in his first competitive appearance in over two months.