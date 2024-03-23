শনিবার , ২৩ মার্চ ২০২৪ | ৯ই চৈত্র, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  খেলাধুলা

IPL 2024: Virat Kohli’s aggressive send-off to Rachin Ravindra sparks controversy | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মার্চ ২৩, ২০২৪ ১:২৮ অপরাহ্ণ
1711178891 photo



msid 108725914,imgsize 55202

NEW DELHI: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 commenced with an electrifying encounter at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, where defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) clinched a dramatic six-wicket victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Friday.
CSK chased down RCB’s total of 173 with eight balls to spare, marking a thrilling start to the season.
Amidst the intense contest, a viral moment involving former RCB captain Virat Kohli garnered attention on social media.Kohli’s animated reaction, captured by the camera, sparked controversy as he appeared to deliver an aggressive send-off to IPL debutant and CSK opener Rachin Ravindra after the latter’s dismissal.

CSK’s victory not only marked a successful start to their title defense but also extended their remarkable winning streak against RCB at Chepauk. The win secured CSK’s eighth consecutive victory over RCB at the venue, reaffirming their dominance in head-to-head encounters.
While CSK celebrated their triumph, Kohli’s return to competitive cricket saw him facing challenges, managing a modest 20-ball 21 in his first competitive appearance in over two months.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm DEADNBODYNEWS
চট্টগ্রামে ট্রেনে কাটা পড়ে বৃদ্ধের মৃত্যু
বাংলাদেশ
1711178891 photo
IPL 2024: Virat Kohli’s aggressive send-off to Rachin Ravindra sparks controversy | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
emraan hashmi birthday 2024 03 46edadb6d2bc8466e01c3f875dfb064d
Emraan Hashmi Has A Heartbreaking Update On Jannat 3, Says ‘I Unfortunately Don’t…’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm Arvind Kejriwal 23.03.2024
পুলিশ কর্মকর্তার বিরুদ্ধে দুর্ব্যবহারের অভিযোগ কেজরিওয়ালের
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
IMG 20221123 WA0002

বঙ্গবন্ধু কন্যার হাতকে শক্তিশালী করতে হবে

 1710774527 photo

KL Rahul gets ‘all clear’ from NCA but told to avoid keeping initially in IPL | Cricket News

 microsoft

new-feature-to-prevent-from-spam-attacks-how-it-will-work | স্প্যাম অ্যাটাক রোধে Microsoft-এর বড় পদক্ষেপ, আসছে এই বিশেষ ফিচার – News18 Bangla

 wm alibaba

যৌন হয়রানির অভিযোগ এনে আলিবাবার নারী কর্মী বরখাস্ত

 sidhu

Sidhu Steps in as Twitter War Over Pak Scribe Aroosa Alam Muddies Punjab’s Political Waters

 wm Rajakar Ramen

‘রাজাকারদের সঙ্গে সরকার গিভ অ্যান্ড টেক পলিসি খেলছে’

 fotojet 12 7

Anushka Sharma’s Entry Gets Loudest Cheers at Cannes, Watch Video; Virat Kohli Has Best Reaction

 1699372083 photo

Ajay Jadeja: Watch: Ajay Jadeja spotted dancing after Australia make complaints of movement in Afghanistan dressing room | Cricket News

 jio 1

Jio-র সব থেকে সস্তার প্ল্যান! মাত্র ৩৯ টাকার রিচার্জে পেয়ে যান ফ্রি কলিং আর ডেটা

 1617674903 rahul gandhi

Rahul Alleges Govt Hiding Covid Deaths, Urges People to Demand Universal Free Vaccination