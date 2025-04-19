IPL 2025: Avesh Khan rips victory out of Rajsthan Royals’ mouth with ice-cool last over

NEW DELHI: Lucknow Super Giants edged Rajasthan Royals by just two runs in a dramatic IPL 2025 clash at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, thanks to a nerveless final over from Avesh Khan that turned a seemingly straightforward chase into a heartbreaker for the home crowd.

Chasing 181, Rajasthan Royals were well in the hunt needing just nine runs off the last over with six wickets in hand.

Set batters Shimron Hetmyer and Dhruv Jurel were at the crease, and with the dew settling in and umpires opting to change the ball, it looked like a formality.

But Avesh Khan had other plans.

The over began with a sharp yorker that Jurel could only flick for a single. Then came a wide, angled delivery to Hetmyer, yielding just two after a misfield.

On the third ball, Avesh outfoxed Hetmyer with a full, straight delivery. The West Indian tried to flick it but picked out Shardul Thakur at backward square leg. It was a massive breakthrough that shifted the momentum.

New batter Shubham Dubey was greeted with a toe-crushing yorker for a dot. Pressure mounted.

The fifth ball, which was supposed to be a yorker, came as a full toss, and Dubey launched it high over long-on, but fortune favoured the batter as David Miller dropped a straightforward chance. Two runs were taken.

With four needed off the final ball, Dubey drilled it straight back.

The ball struck Avesh’s hand and deflected away, but not far enough. Just a single was managed. Game over.

LSG had pulled off a thrilling heist, winning by two runs and sparking wild celebrations.

Avesh finished with figures of 3/37, but it was his final over — full of composure, execution, and nerves of steel — that will be remembered. He not only dismissed two of Rajasthan’s most dangerous hitters, including Yashasvi Jaiswal (74), Riyan Parag (34), and finally Hetmyer, but also kept his cool in a moment where many have faltered.

This wasn’t just a win; it was a statement from LSG. And Avesh Khan was its loudest voice.