IPL 2025: Gujarat Titans’ top-order fireworks set up a 36-run victory over Mumbai Indians | Cricket News

Gujarat Titans players celebrate the fall of Mumbai Indians wicket in Ahmedabad. (Pic credit: IPL)

NEW DELHI: Gujarat Titans ‘ top-order batters delivered a blistering start, setting up a 36-run victory over Mumbai Indians in their IPL 2025 encounter at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, on Saturday. This win marked GT’s first points of the season, while MI suffered their second consecutive defeat.

Opting to field first, MI captain Hardik Pandya’s decision backfired as GT openers Sai Sudharsan (63 off 41 balls) and Shubman Gill (38 off 27) launched a commanding start. The duo raced to 66/0 in the powerplay, putting pressure on MI’s bowlers.

Pandya himself broke the partnership in the ninth over, dismissing Gill after a solid 78-run opening stand.

Star batter Jos Buttler (39 off 24 balls) then took charge alongside Sudharsan, adding 51 runs in quick time to push GT to 129/2 in 13.5 overs. Sudharsan notched up his half-century before falling to Trent Boult in the 18th over. Though MI bowlers managed four wickets in the last two overs, restricting GT to 196/8, the target remained daunting.

In response, MI’s chase never gained momentum as Mohammed Siraj (2/34) struck early, dismissing Rohit Sharma (8) and Ryan Rickelton (6) inside the powerplay, leaving MI at 35/2. Tilak Varma (39 off 36) and Suryakumar Yadav (48 off 28) attempted a rescue act, stitching a 62-run partnership, but their efforts were undone by Prasidh Krishna (2/18), who removed both set batters.

MI eventually stumbled to 160/6, falling 36 runs short as GT’s bowling unit successfully defended their imposing total. With this emphatic victory, GT showcased their batting depth and bowling firepower, while MI’s struggles with the bat continued in IPL 2025.

Brief scores: